15 May deadline deferred, user accounts won’t be deleted- Technology News, Gadgetclock

WhatsApp introduced its new privateness coverage replace and Phrases of Service for its customers again in January this yr. The coverage was broadly criticised for breach of privateness because it urged sharing user knowledge with its dad or mum firm Fb in an encrypted method. To sort out the misinformation concerning the replace, WhatsApp prolonged the deadline to just accept the phrases from 8 February to 15 May. Nonetheless, on final Friday, 7 May, WhatsApp deferred the 15 May deadline. This implies, WhatsApp is not going to delete the accounts of customers who don’t want to settle for the replace.

“No accounts will be deleted on 15 May due to this replace and nobody in India will lose performance of WhatsApp both. We’ll observe up with reminders to individuals over the subsequent a number of weeks,” a WhatsApp spokesperson stated.

Nothing comes between you and your privateness. Messaging with a enterprise is non-compulsory, and their chats are clearly labeled on the app. You’re in management. For extra data, please learn: https://t.co/55r1Qxv2Wi pic.twitter.com/HswXxRylHo — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) February 18, 2021

As per the corporate weblog publish, “WhatsApp was constructed on a easy concept: what you share together with your family and friends stays between you. This implies we are going to at all times defend your private conversations with end-to-end encryption, in order that neither WhatsApp nor Fb can see these non-public messages.”

WhatsApp’s new privateness coverage replace

Earlier this yr, customers obtained a notification concerning the coverage replace. This replace revealed how WhatsApp processes user knowledge, how companies can use Fb hosted providers to retailer and handle their WhatsApp chats and the way the corporate companions with Fb to supply integrations throughout the Fb Firm Product.

On WhatsApp’s web site, to disclose the precise of the way it processes user knowledge, the corporate says, “when a user forwards media inside a message, we retailer that media quickly in encrypted kind on our servers to assist within the extra environment friendly supply of further forwards.” Within the phrases replace, WhatsApp maintains. “We don’t retain your messages within the odd course of offering our Companies to you. As an alternative, your messages are saved in your machine and never usually saved on our servers. As soon as your messages are delivered, they’re deleted from our servers.”