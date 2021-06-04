15 Men Charged in Connection With Death of Fraternity Pledge
Fifteen males had been charged in reference to the alcohol-poisoning loss of life of a Washington State College scholar, prosecutors stated on Wednesday, after a yearlong police investigation right into a fraternity pledging case from 2019.
The lads had been members of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity when the coed, a freshman named Samuel Martinez, died in 2019, in response to Denis Tracy, the prosecutor for Whitman County. The lads, now ages 20 to 23, had been every charged with supplying liquor to minors, Mr. Tracy stated in a press release.
The fees relate to an investigation by the Pullman Police Division into the loss of life of Mr. Martinez, who was 19 when he pledged to hitch the fraternity. Mr. Martinez died of alcohol poisoning on Nov. 12, 2019, after he took half in a fraternity occasion, in response to the prosecutor’s workplace.
The household of Mr. Martinez stated in a press release: “Whereas the costs could result in some degree of accountability, this isn’t justice. It doesn’t deliver us closure.”
The household stated it was “deeply dissatisfied” that hazing expenses weren’t filed. “The Pullman Police Division allowed the statute of limitations for that cost to run out,” the household’s assertion stated. “That’s even though Pullman police discovered substantial proof of hazing that might have supported hazing expenses.”
The police investigation, which Mr. Tracy described as “intensive,” was turned over to his workplace in February. He stated in a press release that Washington State requires any legal cost of hazing be filed inside a 12 months. “Because the police investigation took over a 12 months,” he stated, “I didn’t make a willpower concerning hazing.”
Chief Gary Jenkins of the Pullman police advised the information station KREM-TV earlier this 12 months that the investigation took over a 12 months as a result of it concerned a big quantity of interviews, some witnesses had left the world because of this of breaks from college, and since of challenges accessing a cellphone for proof.
Mr. Martinez’s household stated he and one other pledge had been ordered to complete a half-gallon of rum between them and his blood-alcohol content material was measured at 0.372 after his loss of life, practically 5 instances the authorized restrict.
Furnishing liquor to minors is a gross misdemeanor that carries a most sentence of one 12 months in jail and as much as a $5,000 nice.
The household of Mr. Martinez stated these potential penalties had been “insulting in comparison with the devastating penalties of their actions, which immediately led to Sam’s loss of life, and the loss we live with for the remainder of our lives.”
The defendants shall be summoned to look in the Whitman County District Courtroom, in response to Mr. Tracy. It was not instantly clear whether or not they had attorneys.
Final 12 months, the household of Mr. Martinez filed a wrongful loss of life lawsuit towards the college and the fraternity. Jolayne Houtz, Mr. Martinez’s mom, stated on Thursday that the lawsuit continues to maneuver ahead, although half of it’s on maintain pending the decision of the legal expenses. A trial date is ready for March 2022, she stated.
A spokesman for Washington State College declined to touch upon the costs. In a press release on Thursday concerning the legal expenses, Alpha Tau Omega stated that it didn’t “condone hazing or offering alcohol to minors” and that “people who take part in this kind of conduct ought to be held accountable for violating the legislation.” The fraternity added that members of the chapter on the college “had been repeatedly educated about ATO’s well being and security insurance policies, together with the prohibition of hazing and offering alcohol to minors.”
After the loss of life of Mr. Martinez, the fraternity stated, its chapter on the college was closed and the members concerned “had been completely expelled from the fraternity.”
In an opinion essay in The Seattle Occasions, Ms. Houtz known as for an finish to hazing traditions on school campuses. “The faculty fraternity system,” she wrote, “is lengthy overdue for the sort of reckoning many different American establishments now face for enabling and perpetuating violence, injustice and damaging habits.”
The fees are the newest in a sequence of instances involving critical accidents or the loss of life of school college students at fraternity-related occasions across the nation.
In April, eight males had been indicted in reference to the loss of life of Stone Foltz, 20, a sophomore at Bowling Inexperienced State College in Ohio. Mr. Foltz died in March, days after he had attended an off-campus fraternity occasion; college officers stated in a press release that they had been “conscious of alleged hazing exercise involving alcohol consumption.”
In November, a member of Louisiana State College’s Phi Kappa Psi chapter was charged in an off-campus hazing occasion that left one other scholar on life help, the authorities stated. In that case, prosecutors filed a dozen misdemeanor counts and one felony depend of legal hazing, and one depend of failure to hunt help after a scholar was dropped off at a hospital with extreme alcohol poisoning.
