15 Men Charged in Connection With Death of Fraternity Pledge

The household of Mr. Martinez stated these potential penalties had been “insulting in comparison with the devastating penalties of their actions, which immediately led to Sam’s loss of life, and the loss we live with for the remainder of our lives.”

Be a part of Michael Barbaro and “The Day by day” staff as they rejoice the scholars and lecturers ending a 12 months like no different with a particular reside occasion. Meet up with college students from Odessa Excessive Faculty, which was the topic of a Occasions audio documentary sequence. We’ll even get loud with a efficiency by the drum line of Odessa’s award-winning marching band, and a particular superstar graduation speech. (*15*)

The defendants shall be summoned to look in the Whitman County District Courtroom, in response to Mr. Tracy. It was not instantly clear whether or not they had attorneys.

Final 12 months, the household of Mr. Martinez filed a wrongful loss of life lawsuit towards the college and the fraternity. Jolayne Houtz, Mr. Martinez’s mom, stated on Thursday that the lawsuit continues to maneuver ahead, although half of it’s on maintain pending the decision of the legal expenses. A trial date is ready for March 2022, she stated.

A spokesman for Washington State College declined to touch upon the costs. In a press release on Thursday concerning the legal expenses, Alpha Tau Omega stated that it didn’t “condone hazing or offering alcohol to minors” and that “people who take part in this kind of conduct ought to be held accountable for violating the legislation.” The fraternity added that members of the chapter on the college “had been repeatedly educated about ATO’s well being and security insurance policies, together with the prohibition of hazing and offering alcohol to minors.”

After the loss of life of Mr. Martinez, the fraternity stated, its chapter on the college was closed and the members concerned “had been completely expelled from the fraternity.”

In an opinion essay in The Seattle Occasions, Ms. Houtz known as for an finish to hazing traditions on school campuses. “The faculty fraternity system,” she wrote, “is lengthy overdue for the sort of reckoning many different American establishments now face for enabling and perpetuating violence, injustice and damaging habits.”

The fees are the newest in a sequence of instances involving critical accidents or the loss of life of school college students at fraternity-related occasions across the nation.