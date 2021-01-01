15 titles from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Lionsgate Play and more to enjoy upcoming long weekend





A long weekend is developing and it’s unhappy as a result of we can’t enterprise out, plan journeys and even meet buddies at someplace good. However gotta keep put and wait until the pandemic is wiped from the face of Earth. Properly, this long weekend, guess you’ll be able to simply watch some sequence/movies in your free time and even maintain a watch occasion with your pals. So smile somewhat as we’re right here with as many as 15 titles from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, and more that may kind your binge-watch checklist for the weekend: Additionally Learn – Do you know Vishnu Vishal’s Jeeva featured THIS present IPL sensation? watch video

I’m All Women – Netflix

I’m All Women is a crime-drama movie that tells the story of against the law investigator who varieties an unlikely bond with a serial killer to deliver down a worldwide baby intercourse trafficking syndicate. Directed by Donovan Marsh, I’m All Women stars Deon Lotz, Erica Wessels, Masasa Mbangeni, Brendon Daniels, Lizz Meiring, Ethan Cole to title just a few. I’m All Women will streaming on Netflix from 14 Could 2021. Additionally Learn – Ratsasan actor Vishnu Vishal will get engaged to ace badminton participant Jwala Gutta on her birthday

Cinema Bandi – Netflix

Cinema Bandi is a comedy-drama movie that talks a few taxi driver who finds an costly digicam on the backseat of his rickshaw. He then varieties a plan to make a movie together with his total village. With the incomes from the movie, he desires to assist his village overcome the drought situation. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, Cinema Bandi stars Vikas Vasistha, Sandeep Varanasi, Rag Mayur, Trishara, Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy to title just a few. It’s going to stream on Netflix from 14 Could 2021. Additionally Learn – Haathi Mere Saathi: Rana Daggubati apologises for the discharge delay, however guarantees it is definitely worth the wait

The Unusual Home – Netflix

The Unusual Home is a narrative of a household who strikes to a distant city. Two brothers from the household together with their buddies attempt to clear up the mysteries of their haunted home. Directed by Daniel Prochaska, The unusual home stars Julia Koschitz, Inge Maux, Leon Orlandianyi, Michael Pink, Marii Weischler, and others and will stream on Netflix from 14 Could 2021.

Aranya – Netflix

Aranya also called Kaadan starring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Zoya Hussain and others will stream on Netflix from 14 Could 2021. It offers with unlawful forest-land encroachment.

The Lady within the Window – Netflix

The Lady within the Window is a movie based mostly on the ebook of the identical by A J Finn. The movie stars Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Julianne Moore to title just a few. Helmed by Joe Wright, The Lady within the Window will stream on Netflix from 14 Could 2021.

Nenjam Marapathillai – ZEE5

Nenjam Marapathillai starring S. J. Suryah, Regina Cassandra, and Nandita Swetha is a horror movie by Selvaraghavan. It’s going to air on ZEE5.

Test – Solar NXT

Test starring Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Simran Choudary is a jail drama movie by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti. It’s going to stream on Solar NXT from 14 Could 2021.

Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku – Netflix

Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku follows the story of a Ramaswamy, a sort and a real gentleman who has two ambitions in life. Firstly, he desires to have just one spouse similar to Lord Rama, and secondly, he desires to arrange a saree enterprise. Ram Narayan directed Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku will stream on Netflix from 14 Could 2021.

Vijay Sethupathi starrer Sanga Thamizhan might be airing on Aha from 14 Could. In case you are a Vijay Sethupathi fan, you’ve gotta be careful for this one.

These Who Want Me Useless – HBO Max

These Who Want Me Useless stars Finn Little, Aidan Gillen, Jake Weber, Medina Senghore, Tyler Perry, James Jordan to title just a few. Directed by Taylor Sheridan, These Who Want Me Useless will air on HBO Max from Could 14.

The Underground Railroad – Amazon Prime Video

The Underground Railroad tells the story of a younger lady named Cora who makes an incredible discovery throughout her try to break away from slavery within the deep south. The sequence is directed by Barry Jenkins and stars Thuso Mbedu, Chase Dillon, Joel Edgerton, Aaron Pierre, Amber Grey, William Jackson Harper to title just a few. The Underground Railroad will stream on Amazon Prime Video from Could 14 as nicely.

Karnan – Amazon Prime Video

Dhanush starrer Karnan tells the story of a fierce youth who fights a corrupt police officer and fights for the rights of his villagers. Mari Selvaraj has directed Karnan which had a theatrical launch a few weeks in the past. It’s going to stream on Amazon Prime Video from 14 Could 2021.

Spiral: From the Guide of Noticed – Lionsgate Play

Spiral is a movie starring Morgan David Jones, Samuel L Jackson, Ali Johnson, Dan Petronijevic, Chris Rock, Richard Zeppieri, Edie Inksetter, to title just a few. Helmed by Darren Lynn and Bousman, Spiral will stream on Lionsgate Play from 14 Could too.

The Final Hour – Amazon Prime Video

The Final Hour is an Indian net sequence starring Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen, Shahana Goswami, Robin Tamang to title just a few. Amit Kumar and Anupama Minz have directed the sequence which can stream on Amazon Prime Video from 14 Could.

Radhe: Your Most Wished Bhai

Radhe starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, to title just a few is a masala entertainer by Prabhu Deva. It’s going to stream from at the moment on Zeeplex on pay per view foundation.

