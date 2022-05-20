15-year-old arrested in stray bullet death of 11-year-old Kyahara Tay in the Bronx



LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the deadly capturing of 11-year-old Kyahara Tay, who was gunned down by a stray bullet in the Bronx Monday.

He was recognized at a Friday afternoon press convention as 15-year-old Matthew Godwin.

He was arrested at round 2 a.m. inside the foyer of a lodge on Third Ave in the Bronx.

He’s charged with homicide, manslaughter and two counts of felony possession of a weapon.

At the identical information briefing, police recognized 18-year-old Omar Bojang as the suspect that they’re searching for who they consider was driving the scooter from which the deadly shot was fired.

The meant goal of the capturing can also be believed to have been a teen who was not hit, however the bullet traveled a half block and struck Tay.

She went right into a nail salon for assist and collapsed earlier than later dying at the hospital.

Her father, Sokpini Tay, gave a tearful plea at a rally on Wednesday.

“Please have mercy for her,” he stated whereas crying. “Please do not forget her. Please. She’s a child. She wasn’t grown up but. She did not have time to develop up. I will by no means get an opportunity to see her once more.”

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams was joined by Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, Metropolis Council Member Rafael Salamanca, District Legal professional Darcel Clark, and advocates at the “Justice for Kyhara Tay” rally to name for assets, assist, and alter.

“To the group, if you understand who these individuals are, say one thing,” Clark stated. “That is our job. That is our group. We have got to flip the script in them.”

In accordance with the NYPD, there have been 65 shootings, three of them deadly, with victims beneath 18 to date this 12 months.

Grief counselors are at Bronx Academy for Multi-Media, the place Tay was a sixth grade scholar as classmates mourned the loss of a good friend.

