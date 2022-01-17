15-year-old girl killed by school bus in Brooklyn hit and run crash in Sheepshead Bay, witness says



SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) — A school bus was concerned in a hit-and-run crash that killed a teen girl in Brooklyn Monday morning, a witness stated.

It occurred simply earlier than 8 a.m. at Bedford Avenue and Quentin Highway in Sheepshead Bay.

The 15-year-old girl was discovered mendacity in the street.

School buses for Jewish colleges had been nonetheless working on MLK Day.

Eyewitness Information Reporter CeFaan Kim posted video of the school bus on his Twitter account.

GRAPHIC (freezing earlier than affect): 15YO girl killed in hit&run 8a at Bedford Ave & Ave P Brooklyn.Struck by school bus making proper flip. Sufferer in crosswalk had proper of method. Police utilizing this video; consider driver unaware hit her. Witness says was Jewish school bus, children onboard pic.twitter.com/ZWoPuRLEao — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) January 17, 2022

Police consider the motive force was unaware that they hit the girl.

By Monday afternoon, the school bus driver was being questioned on the close by police precinct

The title of the girl has not but been launched.

