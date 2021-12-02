15-Year-Old Michigan School Shooting Suspect Charged as an Adult

Ethan Crumbley, the suspect in the deadly shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan, was arraigned Wednesday in Auckland County on 24 counts. Although Mr Crumbley was 15 years old, the plaintiffs accused him of being an adult.

The list is not final, and may be amended later by the prosecutor or the court. Here is the number of counts listed at trial.

A COUNT

Terrorism causes death

Michigan’s anti-terrorism law defines an act of terrorism as a deliberate and intentional act that meets these conditions:

This law would be considered a violent crime under state law;

The person who has done it knows or has a reason why it is dangerous for human life;

The purpose of this act is to intimidate or coerce the civilian population or to influence a government unit by intimidation or coercion.

When an act of terrorism leads to death, he is usually sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. But for a defendant under the age of 18 at the time of the crime, as a suspect, the law gives the plaintiffs the option to seek a maximum sentence of 60 years and a minimum sentence of 25 years.

Four counts

First class murder

One way Michigan law defines first-degree murder is any “intentional, intentional, and premeditated murder.” At Wednesday’s trial, prosecutors listed one of the four people who died as a result of the shooting at the time.