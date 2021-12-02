15-Year-Old Michigan School Shooting Suspect Charged as an Adult
Ethan Crumbley, the suspect in the deadly shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan, was arraigned Wednesday in Auckland County on 24 counts. Although Mr Crumbley was 15 years old, the plaintiffs accused him of being an adult.
The list is not final, and may be amended later by the prosecutor or the court. Here is the number of counts listed at trial.
A COUNT
Terrorism causes death
Michigan’s anti-terrorism law defines an act of terrorism as a deliberate and intentional act that meets these conditions:
-
This law would be considered a violent crime under state law;
-
The person who has done it knows or has a reason why it is dangerous for human life;
-
The purpose of this act is to intimidate or coerce the civilian population or to influence a government unit by intimidation or coercion.
When an act of terrorism leads to death, he is usually sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. But for a defendant under the age of 18 at the time of the crime, as a suspect, the law gives the plaintiffs the option to seek a maximum sentence of 60 years and a minimum sentence of 25 years.
Four counts
First class murder
One way Michigan law defines first-degree murder is any “intentional, intentional, and premeditated murder.” At Wednesday’s trial, prosecutors listed one of the four people who died as a result of the shooting at the time.
First-degree murder is usually punishable by life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. But as for the count of terrorism, for a defendant under 18 years of age at the time of the crime, the law gives the plaintiffs the option to seek a maximum sentence of 60 years and a minimum sentence of 25 years.
Seven counts
Assassination with intent to murder
Michigan law defines a crime as an attack on another person with the sole intention of killing another person. At the time of the trial, the plaintiffs listed a number of each of the seven victims who survived the shooting.
The law provides a wide range of punishments for this crime, which can lead to imprisonment for “life or any number of years”.
12 COUNT
Gun possession in crime commission
Under Michigan law, with the exception that does not apply in this case, a person holding or possessing a gun while committing or attempting to commit a crime will be guilty of this additional offense if convicted of the underlying offense. It is also a crime.
At the time of the trial, the plaintiffs listed the number of possession of a gun to go with each terrorism, murder and assault count – a total of 12.
The first conviction is punishable by up to two years in prison, with special provisions. It cannot be suspended; It must be completed before sentencing for an underlying offense (they cannot proceed simultaneously), and parole or probation is not permitted for the possession of a firearm.
