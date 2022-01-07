150 Corona positives came out on the second day in the flight from Italy to Amritsar, the government issued new guidelines for international flights

According to the information, all the people have been quarantined in Amritsar. Earlier, on Thursday, 125 passengers of a flight from Italy to Amritsar were found to be Kovid positive.

There has been a corona explosion in a flight from Italy to Punjab. On Friday, 150 passengers have been found infected with the corona virus when this flight from Italy reached Punjab. This flight of Noise Airlines has reached Amritsar from Milan with 290 passengers. At the same time, in view of the increasing cases of corona globally, the government has issued new guidelines regarding the arrival of international travelers.

According to the information, all the people have been quarantined in Amritsar. Earlier, on Thursday, 125 passengers of a flight from Italy to Amritsar were found to be Kovid positive. After the arrival of the flight at Amritsar airport, samples of 160 passengers were taken, out of which 125 were found positive.

Meanwhile, Dr. Suresh Kumar, MD, LNJP Hospital, Delhi said that since December 1 till now 410 passengers have arrived at the airport, out of which 185 passengers are Omicron positive, out of which 178 patients have been discharged, these patients are without oxygen. have been fine. He said that the increase in the cases of corona is a big challenge for the health workers.

At the same time, in view of the increasing cases of corona globally, the Government of India has made it mandatory for all international travelers to stay in home isolation for seven days and undergo RT-PCR test on the eighth day. Revised guidelines have been issued in this regard.

In the last 24 hours, 1,17,100 new cases of corona virus were reported in India, 30,836 recovered and 302 people died due to corona. There are currently 3,71,363 active cases in the country. So far more than 4 lakh deaths have occurred in the country due to the corona epidemic. At the same time, the total number of Omicron cases in the country increased to 3,007. Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of 876 and 465 cases of Omicron. Of Omicron’s 3,007 patients, 1,199 have been discharged. In view of the increasing infection of Corona, night curfew and weekend lockdown are being imposed in many states.