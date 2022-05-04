150 displaced after Orange apartment complex fire
ORANGE, N.J. — A huge fire spread through an apartment complex in Orange, leaving 150 residents looking for a place to stay.
Citizen video shows flames coming from the 82-unit building on Park Avenue and High Street early Tuesday morning.
The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Lincoln Avenue Elementary School to help residents.
Police say no one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
