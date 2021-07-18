15CA and 15CB Form Submission: CBDT has extended the date of manual submission of Form 15CA and 15CB till 15th August.

Highlights Both these forms need to be filled electronically on the income tax portal.

Form 15 CA is a remittance declaration that the source tax has been deducted in the case of payments made to non-residents.

Form 15CB, on the other hand, is a certificate submitted by the CA that the relevant tax agreement and the provisions of the IT Act have been complied with when making a foreign payment.

New Delhi

Extended deadline for filling up Form 15CA / 15CB: The government has once again given relief to the taxpayers. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has once again extended the last date for filling up 15CA / 15CB forms to 15 August 2021. Earlier, the deadline was July 15, 2021. The CBDT has decided to extend the deadline in view of the problems encountered in filling up electronic forms on the income tax portal.

According to the Income Tax Act 1961, both these forms have to be filled electronically on the income tax portal. Form 15 CA is a remittance declaration that the source tax has been deducted in the case of payments made to non-residents. Form 15CB, on the other hand, is a certificate submitted by the CA that the relevant tax agreement and the provisions of the IT Act have been complied with when making a foreign payment. Authorized dealers (banks) can send money abroad only after submitting the form.

Also read: What is a new fund offer, should you invest in it?



Facility to upload at a later date

Taxpayers can now submit Form 15CA / 15CB manually to an authorized dealer by August 15, 2021, the CBDT said. Authorized dealers are asked to accept both forms by 15 August 2021. The CBDT also said that these forms will be provided for uploading at a later date on the new e-filing portal so that a documentation identification number can be generated. The new portal was launched on June 7 by the Income Tax Department to provide more convenience to the taxpayers. But the new website has been facing problems since day one.