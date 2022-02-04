16 of Lia Thomas’ teammates urge Penn, Ivy League not to fight new USA Swimming rules on transgender athletes



Sixteen of the female teammates of the University of Pennsylvania team transgender swimmer Leah Thomas have sent a letter to Penn and the Ivy League, urging schools not to compete in the new USA swimming rules for transgender athletes.

“We fully support Leah Thomas in her decision to confirm her gender identity and transform her from a man to a woman,” the swimmers wrote. “Lear has the right to live his life honestly. However, we also acknowledge that when it comes to sports competitions, the biology of that sex is a separate issue from one’s gender identity.”

“Biologically, Leah has an unfair advantage over the competition in the women’s category, as evidenced by her ranking, which has risen from # 462 as a man to # 1 as a woman,” they added. “If he had qualified to compete against us, he could now break Penn, Ivy and NCAA women’s swimming records; what he could not do as a male athlete.”

One of the parents of the 16, who spoke to Gadget Clock Digital on condition of anonymity, said the girls were told not to speak to the media and when they expressed concern about the unfairness of competing against a big athlete like Thomas. Men went through puberty, their worries were blown away.

“It was incredibly frustrating, learning that our girls were put in a situation where they weren’t allowed to talk about something that was obvious to them every day and ‘Hey, get some support from a university other than a drink. Counseling,'” she said. “The guardian told Gadget Clock Digital. He said the university’s athletics department sent a publication representative who told the girls, “You shouldn’t say anything – here’s your script: don’t say a word.”

“Our daughters have worked hard all their lives, many of them when they were 6 or 7 years old, all hoping to reach that high level by the end,” the parent said. “Actually, only a handful of Hategona have made it to the Olympics, but there is a really good chance for hundreds of girls to reach the college level.”

Parents said competing against a male-to-female transgender athlete like Thomas represents an “extra burden.” The experience of watching girls compete with Thomas is called “madness.”

Parents have thrown up their struggle for justice as a mental health problem.

“This is the real bottom line: just because you’re a ‘normal’ student athlete doesn’t mean you don’t have a ton of stress and strain and stress,” the parent said. “It’s a very challenging school academically, and swimming, it’s very time intensive – they swim two workouts a day, often.”

“No one sympathizes with Leah’s plight, but at the end of the day, it’s a competitive game, and in the interests of fair competition, it’s not fair to treat Leah like a woman,” the guardian said. Parents say the girls face “pressure to agree” and the group’s “friendship” is severely disrupted.

The NCAA last month updated its transgender participation policy, saying it would be determined on a sports basis. If there is no national governing body for the sport, the NCAA will follow Sport International Olympics Committee (IOC) policy. The USA released Swimming on Tuesday New Guide Emphasis on fairness for Sisgender women.

The new guidelines aim to “enable the participation of transgender athletes in the US to provide an equal-playing field for elite Sisgender women relying on science and medical evidence-based approaches and to reduce the benefits associated with male puberty and physiology.”

In order for a male-to-female transgender athlete to compete in an elite swimming event, the new policy requires a decision-making panel of three independent medical experts to determine eligibility on the basis of two criteria: It does not give the athlete a competitive advantage over the female sex competitor “; And “evidence that the concentration of testosterone in the athlete’s serum was less than 5 nmol / L (as measured by liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry) continuously for at least thirty-six (36) months from the date of application.”

“Athletes must adhere to the USA Swimming Athlete Inclusion, Competitive Equity, and Eligibility Principles. To qualify for the US National Swimming National Age-Group Record to be 13-14 years and older or to set the American Record. USA Swimming Rules and Regulations, A competition section that differs from the gender assigned to the athlete at birth, “the policy states.

Nancy Hogshead-Maker, founder of the women’s champion who won three gold and one silver medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics, praised the new guidelines in a statement to Gadget Clock Digital.

“The USA Swimming Qualification Policy is outstanding for biological women,” Hogshead-Maker told Gadget Clock. “First, it declares that Purpose The assessment is to ensure that transgender women do not get unfair advantage over competitive women in competitive sports. Second, it requires that transgender women show that they have reduced their male-adolescent advantage. “

“Large VO2 is the maximum requirement for long-distance events, this requirement will not be difficult,” explained Hogshead-Maker. “Long-distance runners and swimmers find that they lose a lot of performance fairly quickly. But for all pool events, all the jumps and throws, the need for explosive power, it may prove impossible. Leah herself has shown that it is impossible; she has her 200 yards. Freestyle time is only 2.6% shorter than the 11.87% gap you would expect between men and women. “

New policies are published USA Swimming Its website has an operating policy manual, and the company later issued a press release on the matter. The New guidelines While the predominance of transgender swimmers in the pool has been discussed, there is debate as to whether it is fair to swim against other biological women.

The University of Pennsylvania did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock.

Andrew Murray of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.