16 time WWE Champion John Cena shared MS Dhoni picture latest Instagram Post invoke iconic You can not see me people made comment just 2 legends shaking hands

16 time WWE Champion John Cena shared MS Dhoni picture on Instagram

John Cena has already shared posts of other Indian celebrities like Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on social media. He is an American professional wrestler, actor, television presenter and former rapper.

16-time WWE/World Wrestling Entertainment World Champion John Cena on Saturday shared a picture of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his social media. After this, a debate broke out on social media as to why John Cena shared the picture of MS Dhoni.

John Cena’s post reminded him of his famous WWE catchphrase ‘You can’t see me’. Actually, the picture of Dhoni posted by John Cena, he did not give any caption to it. The post without caption has a picture of Dhoni during the ongoing T20 World Cup. In the picture, Dhoni is seen holding his hand in a handshake posture, but who the person is is not visible.

Different types of comments are being made by people on this post of his. dark_trailblazer wrote, ‘Meeting with MSD John Cena.’ ,.jay wrote, ‘Nothing, only two legends are shaking hands.’ atharva_ayush wrote, ‘Two legends.’ javidghanchi92 wrote, ‘You can’t see him.’ nishant2065 wrote, ‘Dhonisina.’ unseenfriend wrote, ‘Wow John, you are shaking hands with the legend.’

dekhbhai wrote, ‘Jab Seena met Thala.’ the_engineer_bro wrote, ‘Two legends in one frame.’ rutugandh_jagdish_mishra wrote, ‘The champions are here.’ malik_rehan_19 wrote, ‘Powerful people make the place powerful where they are.’ ankitgaurfitness wrote, ‘Look carefully, MSD is shaking hands with John Cena.’ mr_deepak_soni1 wrote, ‘Cena is also a fan of MS Dhoni.’

He has returned to WWE after ‘Money in the Bank 2021’. He challenged Roman Reigns to the Universal Championship. Rivalry was built between the two in a great way. WWE benefited a lot because of John Cena. At SummerSlam 2021, there was a Universal Championship match between John Cena and Roman Reigns. John Cena was defeated in this match. After this John Cena did not appear on WWE TV.

The 40-year-old Dhoni was the mentor of Team India in the T20 World Cup 2021. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who made Team India the ODI World Cup champion in 2011 under his leadership, has led Chennai Super Kings to the title in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. He is ready to spread his flame in IPL 2022 as well.

The ‘Men in Blue’ led by skipper Virat Kohli finished third in Super 12 Group 2 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Due to this he could not qualify for the semi-finals and was out of the race to become the champion. Pakistan and New Zealand reached the semi-finals from Group 2. New Zealand managed to make it to the final, while Pakistan lost to Australia.