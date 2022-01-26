16-year-old arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old New Rochelle High School student



NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) — A New Rochelle High School student has died after being shot multiple times, according to City School District of New Rochelle.

Officers were responding to a call about a shooting near the corner of 4th Street and Washington Avenue Tuesday afternoon when they located the 17-year-old victim.

The responding officers administered first aid to the victim and he was transported to a nearby hospital where he had emergency surgery.

Unfortunately the teen later succumbed to his injuries.

New Rochelle Detectives were able to locate and arrest a 16-year-old suspect half a mile away after quickly collecting information from the scene.

The teen suspect was arrested near Glen Place and Beechwood Avenue and had a nine-millimeter semi-automatic handgun.

Both the victim and the suspect are New Rochelle residents and their names are being withheld due to their ages. The suspect is a former student of the high school that the victim attended.

The investigation is still on going and police are asking anyone with information to call the New Rochelle Police Department at 914-654-2300.

