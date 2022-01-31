16-year-old shot in Kings Plaza Shopping Center as shoppers scramble for safety



MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (WABC) — A 16-year-old was shot in the leg inside the Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, sending shoppers scrambling for safety.

It happened around 2 p.m., with a witness reporting he heard at least four gunshots.

Police say the victim appears to have walked outside and was found across the street.

The teen was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The gunman and two others fled the scene and may now be in custody nearby.

Police say the shooting appears to have stemmed from an isolated dispute and was not an active shooter situation.

Shoppers inside mall ran into stockrooms of stores for shelter.

This is breaking news, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

