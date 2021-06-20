16 Year Old Will Be Benefitted By New Driving License Guidelines – Government changed the rules on driving license, now 16 year old youth will also get benefit

Giving great news to the youth of the country, the central government has taken an important decision. According to the announcement made by the government, now not 18, but 16 years old youth will also be able to get driving license (DL).

New Delhi. Giving great news to the youth of the country, the central government has taken an important decision. According to the announcement made by the government, now not 18, but 16 years old youth will also be able to get driving license (DL). However, with this driving license, the youth will be allowed to drive only two wheelers. With the implementation of the new rules, youth will be able to drive two wheelers like motorcycles, scooters, scooty etc. Crores of youth will benefit from this rule of the government, but the youth of rural areas will benefit more than the metros.

What will be the condition of getting a license?

In this context, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued a notification on December 20 itself. According to the notification issued, youth will be able to apply for making DL to drive all light two wheelers including motorcycles. However, two wheelers should not exceed 50 cc. Not only this, the maximum speed of vehicles should not exceed 70 kilometers per hour. Another condition has been laid for the youth of 16 to 18 years according to which the engine capacity of the vehicle should be limited to 4.0 kW.

Millions of teenagers will benefit

Transport experts on the matter said that crores of farmers will benefit from this decision of the government. This step of the government will prove helpful in promoting electric and green fuel motorcycles, scooters, scooties etc. in future. Along with this, he said that after the notification is issued, the state governments will start the process of making DL of juveniles by making changes in the rules of Motor Vehicles Act 1989.

The youth of rural areas will benefit more than the metros

Apart from metros, the youth of rural areas will benefit the most from this decision as people in small towns have to wait for hours to reach the destination. The new rule will make it easier for teenagers. Adolescents in rural areas will benefit more. Now the traffic police will not deduct their challan in the absence of DL. And the youth will also be able to deal with the housework without any worries.

Read the Latest Business News on Patrika.com. First of all, read the latest news of Business News in Hindi on the magazine in Hindi.