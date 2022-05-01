1619 Project’s Hannah Jones: Ted Cruz had ‘no reason’ to invoke Critical Race Theory in Supreme Court hearing



First in Fox: Nicole Hanna-Jones, founder of the New York Times Magazine’s 1619 project, told a panel on Saturday that there was “no reason” for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to call for critical race theory books during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Hannah-Jones commented during the National Anti-Racist Book Festival, organized by Boston University’s Center for Anti-Racist Research.

Cruz asked Jackson if he agreed with the book “Antiracist Baby” by Ibram X-Candy, director of the BU’s Center for Anti-Racist Research, who said racial discrimination was not always “racist by nature.”

“Since the 1960s, racist forces have coined the term ‘racial discrimination’, which translates racial discrimination into an inherent racist act. The racial inequality is not inherently racist against a person. The defining question is whether inequality creates fairness or inequality. If inequality creates equity, then racism is racist. ”

“Do you agree with this book that children are being taught that children are racist?” Cruz asked Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing.

Jackson replied that he “never studied critical race theory, and I never used it. It doesn’t matter what I do as a judge.” The book’s Amazon summary states that it “introduces young readers and adults to the concept and power of racism in their lives.”

During Saturday’s panel, Hannah-Jones said there was “no reason” for Cruz to call the book and ask Jackson about it.

“It expresses a danger … how dangerous time we are in at the moment, because there is no reason why it should have been raised and it has nothing to do with the hearing,” Hannah-Jones said.

He further added that his question was about where modern American politics lies and that Cruz was “trying to provoke a base.”

Hannah-Jones added that Cruz’s “targeting” could have potentially violent consequences.

“So this targeting has consequences. My fear is that it could lead to violence like real violence,” Hannah-Jones said.

During the same panel, Hannah-Jones added that the Republicans are a “white party” who “understands that they cannot actually win the election with a majority.”

“And in this country, we’re experiencing a rapid demographic change where Republicans realize they can’t really win elections with a majority because they’re basically a white party and Democrats are a party that actually represents a majority of Americans, a majority of white voters. And all the others.” The majority of voters of the caste, that these two things go together, “said Hannah-Jones.

Hannah-Jones is best known for her work on The New York Times’ 1619 project, which Criticized Accused of saying Incorrect Parts of history, such as the claim that “the colonialists had a primary reason for deciding to declare their independence from Britain because they wanted to protect the institution of slavery.” The Times later corrected the article, “… one of the primary reasons some colonialists decided to declare their independence from Britain was to protect the institution of slavery.”

He recently published a book based on The 1619 Project, which topped the list of best sellers in both. Amazon And New York Times . There is also a children’s version Books The title is “The 1619 Project: Born on the Water.”

