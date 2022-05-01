1619 Project’s Nikole Hannah-Jones: Republicans ‘essentially a White party,’ Democrats represent ‘majority’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

First in Fox: The founders of New York Times Magazine’s 1619 project said during a panel meeting Saturday that Republicans are a “white party” and Democrats are a party that “actually represents the American majority.”

Nicole Hanna-Jones made the remarks during the National Anti-Racist Book Festival, organized by the Boston University Center for Anti-Racist Research on Saturday.

Hannah-Jones said the Republicans are a “white party” who “understands that they can’t actually win the election with a majority.”

“And in this country, we’re experiencing a rapid demographic change where Republicans realize they can’t really win elections with a majority because they’re basically a white party and Democrats are a party that actually represents a majority of Americans, a majority of white voters. And all the others.” The majority of voters of the caste, that these two things go together, “said Hannah-Jones.

Top 10 Misleading and Offensive Statements from NYT’s Nicole Hannah-Jones

In the 2022 general congressional vote, Republicans outperformed Democrats by 4.7% in real clear politics polls. An April Gallup poll found that President Biden’s job approval fell by 20% among black voters when he took office, and by 21% among Hispanics.

President Biden’s approval rating is 67% among black voters and 52% among Hispanics.

Hannah-Jones of the New York Times has become a star with the help of liberal media despite the ‘flawed’ 1619 project: Author

“Trying to ensure your political supremacy means you have to really target and try to create racial animosity in order to drive your voters.

The comment was made during the discussion of the 1619 project and how multiple states across the country have banned the 1619 project from being taught in schools.

Hannah-Jones is best known for her work on the 1619 project in The New York Times Magazine, which Criticized Accused of saying Incorrect Parts of history, such as the claim that “the colonialists had a primary reason for deciding to declare their independence from Britain because they wanted to protect the institution of slavery.”

He recently published a book based on The 1619 Project, which reached the bestseller list of both. Amazon And New York Times In the first week. There is also a children’s version Books The title is “The 1619 Project: Born on the Water.”

Hannah-Jones did not respond to Gadget Clock in a timely manner.