17 European Countries Give Approval To Covishield For Indian Citizens

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted that this is good news for travelers but travelers should be careful as each country may have different entry guidelines.

New Delhi. 16 member countries of the European Union and Switzerland have approved the Kovid 19 vaccine being used in India. Now Indians who have got this vaccine will be able to travel to these 17 countries. Serum Institute of India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adar Poonawalla gave this information by tweeting in this regard. It is noteworthy that this vaccine has been prepared by Oxford University and AstraZenca and is being produced in India under the name of Covishield. At present, this vaccine is also being exported to many countries.

Poonawalla tweeted that this is good news for travellers, but travelers should be careful as each country may have different guidelines for entry. The European countries that have recognized this vaccine include Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

European Union refused to recognize Kovishield and Covaccine

Let us tell you that earlier the European Union had refused to recognize Kovishield and Covaccine for European passports, on which India had also said to ban European citizens. On this, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had said that the application has not yet been received from the Serum Institute of India (SII), the manufacturer of the Kovishield vaccine. Currently Pfizer-BioNtech’s Comirnaty, Moderna’s Spikevax, AstraZeneca’s Vaxzevria and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen are currently recognized in Europe.