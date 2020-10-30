17 New York Arts Organizations Are Among Those Receiving $30 Million
The Queens Museum is one of 46 cultural nonprofits selected for new $ 30 million program by Bloomberg Philanthropies which aims to support the improvement of technology in groups and help them stabilize and thrive in the aftermath of the pandemic. A Bloomberg Tech Fellow is named in each organization, the philanthropists said on Tuesday.
Heryte Tequame, deputy director of communication and digital projects at the museum, has been chosen as a collaborator in what is known as the Digital Accelerator program and will be in charge of developing a digital project of her choice. In an interview, she said that in 2020 the museum “realized where we needed to expand our capacity and invest more”.
“I think now we’re really taking the time to see what we can do that has longevity,” Tequame said. “And not just be reactive, but really proactive and have a real forward-looking strategy.”
Organizations don’t yet know exactly how much of the $ 30 million each will receive, but Tequame has said it wants to use at least some of it in the museum’s permanent collection.
Another recipient, Harlem Stage, chose Deirdre May, Senior Director of Digital Content and Marketing, as a technology colleague.
This performing arts center – which largely focuses on artists of color – aims to use aid in part to increase accessibility, Patricia Cruz, its executive director and artistic director, said in an interview. “People who can’t leave their homes, for example, might see some of the best artistic performances that could be achieved,” said Cruz, because “it’s the heart of what we do”.
The 46 organizations selected for the program include nonprofits in the United States and Great Britain. Of these, 26 are in the United States, and 17 of them are in New York City, including the Apollo Theater, the Ghetto Film School, and the Tenement Museum. Bloomberg Philanthropies chief executive Patricia E. Harris said in a statement that when the pandemic hit, cultural organizations had to be creative to keep their (virtual) doors open.
“We are now thrilled to launch the Accelerator program to help more arts organizations support innovations and investments,” said Harris, “and strengthen the technology and management practices that are key to their long-term success. . “
As Cruz from Harlem Stage said, “We are ready to be accelerated.”
#York #Arts #Organizations #Among #Receiving #Million
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.