17 New York Arts Organizations Are Among Those Receiving $30 Million

The Queens Museum is one of 46 cultural nonprofits selected for new $ 30 million program by Bloomberg Philanthropies which aims to support the improvement of technology in groups and help them stabilize and thrive in the aftermath of the pandemic. A Bloomberg Tech Fellow is named in each organization, the philanthropists said on Tuesday.

Heryte Tequame, deputy director of communication and digital projects at the museum, has been chosen as a collaborator in what is known as the Digital Accelerator program and will be in charge of developing a digital project of her choice. In an interview, she said that in 2020 the museum “realized where we needed to expand our capacity and invest more”.

“I think now we’re really taking the time to see what we can do that has longevity,” Tequame said. “And not just be reactive, but really proactive and have a real forward-looking strategy.”

Organizations don’t yet know exactly how much of the $ 30 million each will receive, but Tequame has said it wants to use at least some of it in the museum’s permanent collection.