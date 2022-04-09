17-year-old Jeremiah Ryan arrested in deadly shooting near Bronx high school, NYPD says



NEW YORK — Police said Saturday they arrested a 17-year-old who shot and killed 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo and wounded two other teens near a high school in the Bronx on Friday.

Jeremiah Ryan was charged with Yambo’s murder and the attempted murders of the other teens, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

“While Angellyh’s loved ones are devastated, we can pray that this arrest brings them some sense of solace,” Sewell said at a Saturday afternoon news conference.

Ryan also faces a charge for criminal possession of a weapon.

