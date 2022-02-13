World

17-Year-Old Terah Saucier Hit & Killed While Crossing Kings Highway In Brooklyn

17-Year-Old Terah Saucier Hit & Killed While Crossing Kings Highway In Brooklyn
17-Year-Old Terah Saucier Hit & Killed While Crossing Kings Highway In Brooklyn – Gadget Clock

17-Year-Old Terah Saucier Hit & Killed While Crossing Kings Highway In Brooklyn – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old boy was struck and killed by a driver Saturday in Brooklyn, police said.

It happened as the teen was crossing at the intersection of Kings Highway and Avenue K at around 7 p.m., according to police.

Officers responding to the 911 call found Terah Saucier, of Brooklyn, lying in the road with severe injuries. Saucier was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators determined the driver of a 2012 BMW sedan was traveling westbound on Kings Highway when he struck the teen.

The driver, 19, remained at the scene, police said. Police did not release the driver’s name.

The crash is under investigation.

