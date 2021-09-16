Entertainment News

175 Cool Gender-neutral Names With Multicultural and Multigenerational Appeal

175 Cool Gender-neutral Names With Multicultural and Multigenerational Appeal
175 Cool Gender-neutral Names With Multicultural and Multigenerational Appeal

175 Cool Gender-neutral Names With Multicultural and Multigenerational Appeal

The past few years have witnessed a remarkable surge in the global popularity of gender-fluid names. If, as a parent, you’re yet to join in on the craze of unisex names, I fear to admit that you’re missing out on a lot.

“But what are the benefits of gender-neutral names,” you may ask.

Well, for starters, giving your newborn child a unisex name is a proactive way of shielding them from sexism or gender stereotyping in future. They can apply for jobs or interact anonymously on the internet without having their gender used against them.

Also, most gender-neutral names are incredibly cool. These names are fun to read and spell. Plus, they speak to a parent’s creativity in coming up with their children’s names.

Best Gender Neutral Name Ideas

And just like gender-specific names, there are thousands of unisex names to explore. In this post, we highlight 175 best gender-neutral names that appeal to different cultures and age groups. Each name is listed against its origin and meaning.

1. Addison – (Old English) means ‘child of Adam.’
2. Arian – (Latin) means related to the ancient river Adria.
3. Aiden – (Gaelic) means ‘fire.’
4. Ainsley – (Scottish) means ‘one’s own meadow.’
5. Alex – (Greek) means ‘defender.’
6. Alfie – Short form of the name Alfred, which is an Old English name having two different meanings – ‘elf’ and ‘wise’ or ‘counsel.’
7. Ali – (Arabic) means ‘noble’ or ‘exalted.’
8. Amory – (Old German) means ‘power’ or ‘brave.’
9. Andie/Andy – (Greek) short form of Andrew or Andrea.
10. Angel – (Greek) means God’s messenger.
11. Archer – (Old English) means Bowman.
12. Ariel – (Hebrew) means ‘lion of God.’
13. Armani – (Italian) means ‘warrior.’
14. Arya – (Persian and Sanskrit) means ‘noble.’
15. Ashley – (English) means ‘ash tree meadow.’
16. Ashton – (English) means ‘ash tree town.’
17. August – A Latin name derive from Augustus, a title given to emperors.
18. Avery – (French) means ‘elf counsel.’
19. Bailey – (Old English) means ‘bailiff’ or ‘berry clearing.’
20. Baker – (Old English) means ‘baker.’
21. Baraka – (Swahili) means blessings.
22. Bay – Latin for ‘berry’ or French for ‘auburn-haired.’
23. Bellamy – (Old French) means ‘handsome or beautiful friend.’
24. Bergen – (Old German) means ‘someone who lives on the hill or mountain.’
25. Bevan – (Welsh) means ‘son of Evan.’
26. Billie/Billy – Version of Bill and diminutive of William.
27. Blaine – (Gaelic) means ‘yellow.’
28. Blair – (English and Scottish) means ‘child of the field, plains, or battlefield.’
29. Blake – (Old English) means ‘pale.’
30. Bobby – (Italian) nickname for Robert.
31. Brady – (Irish and Gaelic) means ‘spirited’ or ‘broad.’
32. Brennan – (Irish or Gaelic) means ‘teardrop.’
33. Brent – (Old English) means ‘steep hill’ or ‘high place.’
34. Brighton – (English) means ‘bright town.’
35. Brooke/Brooks – (Old English and Old Germany) means ‘from water.’
36. Brooklyn – (Old English) means ‘small stream.’
37. Cameron – (Scottish) means ‘crooked.’
38. Campbell – (Scottish) means a person with a crooked smile or a crooked mouth.
39. Carey – (Gaelic) means ‘love.’
40. Carmel/Carmen – (Hebrew) means ‘garden’ or ‘orchard.’
41. Carroll – (Old German) means ‘free man.’
42. Carson – (Old English) means ‘son of the marsh-dwellers.’
43. Carter – (Old English) means a person who carts or transports goods.
44. Casey – (Irish and Gaelic) means ‘vigilant.’
45. Cassidy – (Irish) means a person with curly hair.
46. Chance – (Middle English) means ‘good fortune.’
47. Charley/Charlie – Short for Charles, Charlotte, or Charlene.
48. Chris – Short for Christopher, Christian, or Christine.
49. Clayton – (Old English) means ‘clay settlement.’
50. Cleopatra – (Egyptian) means ‘glory of the father.’
51. Cody – (Irish and Gaelic) means ‘helper.’
52. Cole – (Old English) means ‘swarthy’ or ‘coal-black.’
53. Dakota – (North American) means ‘friend.’
54. Dale – (Old English) means ‘small valley.’
55. Dallas – (Irish, Scottish, and Gaelic) means ‘from the dales.’
56. Dana – Short for Daniel the Hebrew name that means ‘God is the judge.’
57. Dawson – (Old English) means ‘son of David.’
58. Denver – (Old English and French) means ‘green valley.’
59. Devin – (Irish and Gaelic) means ‘poet.’
60. Dorian – (Greek) means ‘from Doris.’
61. Drew – (Greek) means ‘strong and manly.’
62. Dua – (Swahili) means luck.
63. Dylan – (Welsh) means ‘son of the sea.’
64. Easton – (English) means ‘east-facing place.’
65. Eddie – Short for Edward, Edwin, or Edwina.
66. Eden – Related to the Biblical Garden of Eden.
67. Elliott – (Hebrew) means ‘Jehovah is God.’
68. Ember – (English) means ‘to spark.’
69. Emery – (German) means ‘brave.’
70. Erin – (Irish and Gaelic) means ‘someone from Ireland.’
71. Fadhili – (Swahili) means ‘favor.’
72. Finley – (Irish and Scottish) means ‘fair-haired hero.’
73. Frankie – Short for Frank, Francis, Frances, or Francisca.
74. Glen – (Gaelic) means ‘valley.’
75. Grey – (English) related to the color grey.
76. Hadley – (Old English) means ‘heather meadow.’
77. Harley – (Old English) means ‘rock meadow’ or ‘hare meadow.’
78. Harper – (English, Irish, and Scottish) means ‘someone who plays the harp.’
79. Haven – (Old English) means ‘sanctuary’ or ‘refuge.’
80. Henry/Henri – (German) means ‘ruler of the home.’
81. Jackie – Based on the names Jacob (Hebrew), Jacques (French), and John (Hebrew).
82. Jade – (Spanish) related to the jade stone.
83. Jaime – (English Spanish, and Hebrew), means supplanter.
84. Jean – (Hebrew) variant of John and Jane.
85. Jessie – (Hebrew) means ‘the Lord exists.’
86. Jody – Based on Jordan (Hebrew), which means ‘down-flowing.’
87. Julian – (Latin) means ‘youthful.’
88. Kaden – (Arabic) means ‘companion.’
89. Keegan – (Irish and Gaelic) means ‘small flame’ or ‘ardent.’
90. Kelly – (Irish and Gaelic) means ‘strife or war.’
91. Kendall – (Old English) means ‘valley.’
92. Kim – Short for Kimball or Kimberly.
93. Kyle – (Gaelic) means ‘narrow and straight.’
94. Lee – (Old English) means ‘meadow or pasture.’
95. Lennon – (Irish) means ‘Dear one.’
96. Leslie – (Scottish) means ‘holly garden.’
97. Lindsay – (Scottish) means ‘lake’ or ‘a place with linden trees.’
98. Logan – (Gaelic) means ‘hollow.’
99. Maddox – (Welsh) means ‘benefactor’s son.’
100. Madison – A variant of the Biblical name Matthew.
101. Milan – (Slavic) means ‘gracious.’
102. Miller – (English) means someone who works in the mill.
103. Monroe – (Scottish) means ‘from the mouth of the River Roe.’
104. Montana – (Latin) means ‘mountain.’
105. Morgan – (Welsh and Old English) means ‘brightness’ or ‘circling sea.’
106. Murphy – (Irish) means ‘sea warrior.’
107. Nia – (Swahili) means purpose.
108. Nicky – Short for Nicholas or Nicole.
109. Noel/Noelle – (Old French) means Christmas.
110. Nolan – (Irish and Gaelic) means ‘champion.
111. Nova – (Latin) means ‘new.’
112. Ola – (West African – Yoruba) means ‘wealth’ or ‘precious.’
113. Paige – (English) means ‘young servant.’
114. Paisley – (Scottish) means ‘from Paisley.’
115. Paris – (Greek) Prince of Troy from Greek mythology.
116. Parker – (Old English) means ‘park keeper.’
117. Pat – Short for Patrick or Patricia.
118. Payton – (English) means ‘from Payton in Devon.’
119. Pendo – (Swahili) means ‘love.’
120. Perry – (French) means ‘pear tree.’
121. Phoenix – (Greek) means ‘dark red.’
122. Quinn – (Irish) means ‘descendant of Conn.’
123. Raleigh – (Old English) means ‘roe deer’s meadow.’
124. Reagan – (Gaelic) means ‘little ruler.’
125. Reed – (English) means ‘red.’
126. Reese – (Old Welsh) means ‘enthusiasm.’
127. Remi/Remy – (French) means ‘from Rheins.’
128. Riley – (Irish and Gaelic) means ‘courageous.’
129. Rio – (Spanish) means ‘river.’
130. Robin – (English) means ‘famous’ or ‘bright.’
131. Rory – (Irish and Gaelic) means ‘red king.’
132. Ryder – (English) means ‘rider’ or ‘horseman.’
133. Sade – (West African – Yoruba) means ‘crown.’
134. Sage – (Latin) means ‘wise.’
135. Salem – (Hebrew and Arabic) means ‘peace,’
136. Sam – Short for Samuel, Samson, and Samantha.
137. Sasha – (Greek) means ‘warrior.’
138. Sawyer – (English) means ‘woodcutter.’
139. Shannon – (Gaelic) means ‘ancient.’
140. Sidney – (Old English) means ‘wide meadow.’
141. Skylar – (Dutch) means ‘fugitive.’
142. Sloane – (Old Irish) means ‘raider.’
143. Spencer – (British) means ‘steward’ or ‘administrator.’
144. Sterling – (Old English) means ‘of the highest quality.’
145. Stevie – Short for Stephen or Stephanie.
146. Sunny – (English) meaning unknown.
147. Sutton – (Old English) means ‘southern settlement.’
148. Tanner – (Old English) means ‘leather maker.’
149. Taraji – (Swahili) means ‘hope.’
150. Tate – (Middle English) means ‘cheerful.’
151. Tatum – (Old English) means ‘Tate’s homestead’ or ‘cheerful bringer of joy.’
152. Taylor – (Middle English) means ‘from Tailor.’
153. Teagan – (Irish) means ‘attractive,’ ‘poet,’ or ‘philosopher.’
154. Terry – (Old German) means ‘late summer.’
155. Tobin – (Hebrew) means ‘God is good.’
156. Toni/Tony – Short for Anthony, Antonio, and Anttoni.
157. Tori – (Japanese) means ‘bird.’
158. Tracy – (Irish) means ‘war-like,’ or ‘fighter.’
159. Trinity – (Latin) related to the Holy Trinity in the Christian faith.
160. Tristan – (Celtic) means ‘tumult.’
161. Tyler – (Old English) means ‘a person who lays tiles.’
162. Val – Short for Valentino, Valentine, and Valerie.
163. Valentine – (Roman) means ‘healthy’ or ‘strong.’
164. Venice – From the city of Venice.
165. Vickie/Vicky – Short for Victor and Victoria.
166. Wilder – (German) means ‘hunter.’
167. Windsor – (Old English) means ‘riverbank with a winch.’
168. Winter – (Old English) a person born during winter.
169. Wisdom – (English) a wise person.
170. Wren – (Old English) means a small brown songbird.
171. Wynn – Old English for ‘friend’ or Irish for ‘fair.’
172. Zendaya – (Old English) means ‘gratitude.’
173. Zephyr – (Greek) means ‘calm.’
174. Zola – (South African – Xhosa) means ‘calm.’
175. Zuri – (Swahili) means ‘beautiful.’

Conclusion

When scouting for the perfect gender-neutral name for your kid, ensure you research each name thoroughly before choosing it.

It’s not enough to settle for a unisex name merely on the basis of its cuteness. The name should also have powerful symbolism behind it.

