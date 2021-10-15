18 countries including India won unopposed seats in the United Nations Human Rights Council, term will start from January 1, 2022

18 countries, including India, won unopposed seats in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Thursday. The term of these countries will start from January 1, 2022. The 193-member United Nations General Assembly elected all 18 candidates proposed by the world organization’s five regional groups. Benin got the maximum 189 votes. After this Gambia got 186 votes. The US finished at the bottom of the list with 168 votes and Eritrea 144.

India, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates from the Asia Group, Benin, The Gambia, Cameroon, Somalia and Eritrea from the East European Group are among the 18 countries elected to a three-year term beginning January 1, 2022. Lithuania and Montenegro, Paraguay, Argentina and Honduras from the Latin America and Caribbean Group, and Finland, Luxembourg and the Americas from the West Group. The term of India, Argentina, Cameroon, Eritrea expires on 31 December 2021. After which he has been elected for the second term.

The new members of the Human Rights Council are elected on the basis of a majority of the 193 member states of the UN General Assembly. Direct and secret voting takes place in this election. Generally, any country is elected to the Human Rights Council for three years. No country can submit its candidacy for a third term immediately after being a member of the Human Rights Council for two consecutive terms.

America, this time elected to the Human Rights Council, distanced itself from this UN body in the year 2018. During the tenure of former US President Donald Trump, the country had condemned the selection of countries with poor human rights records in the council and distanced itself from the council. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in February this year that the administration of the country’s President Joe Biden would rejoin the council.

At the same time, Human Rights Watch has described the election of countries like the United Arab Emirates in the election of the Human Rights Council as terrible. Luis Charbonneau, the director of Human Rights Watch at the United Nations, said the lack of competition in this year’s Human Rights Council vote is an insult to the word ‘election’. He said that the selection of countries such as Cameroon, Eritrea and the United Arab Emirates for serious human rights violations is a terrible sign that the member states of the United Nations are not serious about the fundamental goal of the Council to protect human rights.

The Geneva-based Human Rights Council was set up in 2006 to replace a commission that had been tarnished by the poor record of some members on human rights, but the new council is now facing criticism for the same reason. Under Human Rights Council rules, seats are allocated to regions to ensure geographical representation. (With Jansatta Online)

