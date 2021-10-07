18 former NBA players charged in $4 million insurance fraud scheme

Eighteen former National Basketball Association players have been charged with conspiracy to defraud an NBA health care plan for nearly $4 million, federal officials said Thursday.

According to a federal indictment in Manhattan, the scheme lasted from at least 2017 to the previous year and involved submitting fraudulent claims to reimburse medical and dental services that were not actually provided.

For the most part, 18 former players charged with the scheme played in the NBA in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Two of the most notable are Ronald Glenn Davis, nicknamed “Big Baby”, and Tony Allen, who both played on the Boston Celtics team that won the NBA championship in 2008.

Mr Allen, now 39, was one of the league’s best defensive players during his career and is determined to his number is retired by the Memphis Grizzlies, where he played seven seasons the following year.