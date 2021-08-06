18 month stalled DA arrears can get big news, know union said in front of government

Recently, in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman patted the government for saving 34 thousand crores by freezing DA and also told where she spent those money. Now on behalf of the employees, the central government has demanded to pay arrears of 18 months. He has referred to the Supreme Court and said that it is his right. This will also boost the economy of the country.

Let us tell you that the union has put forth a demand to give the arrears in front of the government. In which he has also given two reasons. Let us tell you that from January 2020 to June 2020, Dearness Allowance was frozen. It was reinstated by the cabinet in July. Also, instead of 17 per cent, it was made 28 per cent. At the same time, dearness allowance for June 2021 is yet to be announced. Which can increase by 3 percent. After which the total DA will become 31 percent.

Demand for one and a half year arrears intensified: The demand for arrears of 18 months has been expedited by the employees union. A letter has also been sent on behalf of the union to the central government regarding this. According to the information given by Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary, JCM Staff Side, the arrears of the employees should be given. He has given two reasons behind this. According to Mishra, the dearness allowance has been increased by the government in the midst of the corona epidemic, but there has been no talk about the arrears of 18 months. Which is not logical. The government should take a decision in the interest of the employees. Due to the epidemic, inflation has increased and its burden has also increased.

Employees are entitled to arrears of dearness allowance: According to the secretary, there are two reasons behind the demand raised regarding the arrears of dearness allowance under the 7th Pay Commission. The first reason is that dearness allowance, dearness relief is the right of employees and pensioners. Stopping that would be unfair to the employees. In this regard, the Supreme Court had also said that dearness allowance is part of the salary of the employees, it is their right. Which is not right to stop. Which is part of Right Full Entitlement, which cannot be stopped. The government should release it. Although the government has paid the pending three installments, but the arrears have also done the same part. The union is ready for a negotiated settlement with the government.

The wheel of economy will also move: According to Shivgopal Mishra, employees and pensioners will be benefited by the payment of arrears of dearness allowance. After which the cash flow in the market will increase. This will give an opportunity to the economy to move forward. To reduce the slowdown in the economy, there is a need to increase cash flow. There is a lot of loss due to non-receipt of arrears to the employees. It is not in their interest.





