18 prominent singers are coming together to pay tribute to the Lata Mangeshkar | 18 big singers came together to pay a grand tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

The late Lata Mangeshkar, a fan favorite even today known as India’s Nightingale Kantha, has carved a niche for herself as the ‘Voice of India’. It would not be wrong to say that his voice holds a very special place in our hearts and leaves an indelible mark in the mind of every Indian.

Paying tribute to his legacy and the many memories he has created for us to cherish, not one or two but a total of eighteen eminent singers are going to tie the knot in a special tribute to ‘Nightingale of India’.

Thus, StarPlus brings together these popular voices with its exclusive series ‘Naam Reh Jayega’, which stands in solidarity to honor Lata Mangeshkar, one of the legends of the music industry.

Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhna Sargam, Pyarelal ji, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant are in this grand tribute. , Palak Muchhal and Anvesha will pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar’s most iconic songs together on stage.

Filled with emotions and nostalgia, on this special occasion, singers will share their memories and anecdotes related to Lata ji through conversation. It is well known that the legendary singer has influenced the lives of many and inspired millions during her career.

Talking about this, Shaan, one of India’s most popular singers says, “It is an absolute honor to be a part of this grand tribute. Lata ji is not just someone I respect, but also admire and love.” She is someone that every Indian is deeply connected to. I consider it one of the best moments of my life and I feel incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to pay tribute to the greatest singer of the country on such a grand stage. I do.”

In this tribute event, the family of Lata Mangeshkar will make their presence felt in this special display of her work.

Produced by Mr. Gajendra Singh of Saibaba Studios, ‘Naam Reh Jayega’ is all set to pay tribute to the ultimate voice that filled us with the spirit and hope of the great Lata Mangeshkar. This 8-episode, series will be launched on May 1, 2022 only on StarPlus.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 18:10 [IST]