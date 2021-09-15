18,330 posts are vacant in Rajasthan schools, State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara gave this answer

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said in the Vidhan Sabha that recruitment to the posts of Class IV employees lying vacant in government schools of the state would be done soon by amending the proposals and rules. Education Minister Dotasara said this in response to a question asked by MLA Hakam Ali Khan during the Question Hour. He said that 25,859 posts are sanctioned in government schools in the state and 18,330 posts are vacant. He said that the government also wants to fill this post and for this recruitment will be done soon by amending the proposal and rules.

He said that in the year 2018, a provision was made to take out retired people also by taking out a circular and 312 such people have also been taken but these are not enough. He said that the matter has been discussed with the Finance Department and it has been assured that soon the recruitment will be done by making necessary amendments in the rules. He said that he also urges the Chief Minister to amend the rules soon and recruit Class IV employees.

Apart from this, the Rajasthan government has decided to give jobs soon to the next of kin of the deceased employees of the state under the Compassionate Appointment Rules 1996. The list of candidates who are to be given the job has also been released. However, there are many conditions for this. There is also a condition in this that the daughter of the deceased can get appointment only if she is unmarried.

The applicant will also have to give an affidavit in this regard. Rajasthan Directorate of Secondary Education, Bikaner has approved compassionate appointment for 140 posts. Out of these, 113 posts of junior assistants and 27 assistant employees have been sanctioned.

