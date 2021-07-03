19 Missing As Landslide Engulfs Houses After Heavy Rain In Japan

In the western Atami city of Tokyo, Japan’s capital, several houses were washed away due to mudslide. During this, about 19 people have gone missing.

New Delhi. It is raining heavily in Japan these days. Landslide has started from the hill after torrential rains. On Saturday, several houses were washed away in water after mud collapsed in the western Atami city of Japan’s capital Tokyo. During this, about 19 people have gone missing. The authorities gave this information. Its video and pictures are becoming very viral on social media. Seeing this, the soil kept moving forward, destroying many houses with it.

Rescue work continues on war footing

The province’s disaster management officer, Takamichi Sugiyama, said rescue teams were working on a war footing to find the missing. The surrounding area has been evacuated. He said that an incident of mudslide has come to the fore in an area called Ijushan. Some people of the area had already opened the area in view of the heavy rains.

助 け て, ど う し て い い か わ か ん な い pic.twitter.com/bod6nxeooT — Nakajima Mako (@522Kmkm) July 3, 2021

Expressways and trains closed

In view of the disaster, the Tomei Expressway between Kanagawa and Shihuoko has been closed to traffic. At the same time, the bullet train running between Tokyo and Shin Osaka has been canceled. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of rising water level in rivers due to heavy rains and landslides. Let us tell you that in July last year due to incessant rains, incidents of landslides were reported in the southern region of Japan after floods.

Rivers in spate due to heavy rain

Footage is going viral on social media in which black soil is seen falling down from a mountain. During this, she is taking houses in her grip on the way. Destroying them is moving forward. During this, the people living in the area are helplessly watching the houses being demolished in front of their eyes and recording this dangerous incident in the camera.