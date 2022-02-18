World

19-Year-Old Sara Perez Fatally Struck By Pickup Truck In Queens, Unlicensed 16-Year-Old Was Driving – Gadget Clock

6 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
19-Year-Old Sara Perez Fatally Struck By Pickup Truck In Queens, Unlicensed 16-Year-Old Was Driving – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
19-Year-Old Sara Perez Fatally Struck By Pickup Truck In Queens, Unlicensed 16-Year-Old Was Driving – Gadget Clock

19-Year-Old Sara Perez Fatally Struck By Pickup Truck In Queens, Unlicensed 16-Year-Old Was Driving – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 19-year-old was killed after being hit by a pickup truck in Queens on Thursday, and police say the driver was a teenager who does not have a license.

Police say the 16-year-old driver was picking up his dad’s truck from an auto shop, and as he was backing up, he accelerated forward and hit a 19-year-old woman on the sidewalk.

Parents Question Why New York’s School Mask Mandate Remains In Place While Restrictions Are Lifted Across Tri-State Area

Surveillance video shows the car tires reversing off the sidewalk into the street and then quickly lurching forward before onlookers eventually run over.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Northern Boulevard by the corner of 107th Street in Corona.

A mangled front bumper and cans of cat food were left behind where police say the truck pinned 19-year-old Sara Perez against a wall.

“She was a really nice, sweet, caring girl. She always had a smile on her face. She would always take care of her cats,” said Elvis Perez, the victim’s cousin.

Ingrid Martinez was working next door and came out when she heard the impact.

Sotheby’s Auctioning Off Kobe Bryant Warm-Up Shirt Worn Before 81-Point Game

“Like a boom, like a bomb explode,” she told CBS2’s Ali Bauman. “I saw the girl was unconscious on the floor, and she had a mask and the mask was red with blood.”

Martinez then went over to the unlicensed 16-year-old driver, who was nervous and shaking, waiting outside the truck.

READ Also  Meet Delta, the Good Samaritan Robot in Indonesia.

“I spoke to him and I asked him what happened. He said, my brakes doesn’t work and I came from the tire shop and it’s supposed to be good because they was working on it, I dunno,” Martinez said.

Perez was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The driver spoke to police at the scene but was not arrested.

Family Of Black Teen Involved In Controversial Arrest At Bridgewater Commons Mall Hires Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump

It’s unclear if he has a learner’s permit, but police say regardless, he was alone in the car.

#19YearOld #Sara #Perez #Fatally #Struck #Pickup #Truck #Queens #Unlicensed #16YearOld #Driving #CBS #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Venezuela’s Guaidó, opposition seek to unite under big tent

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment