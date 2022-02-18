World

19-year-old woman struck, killed by pickup truck in front of Queens autobody shop

19-year-old woman struck, killed by pickup truck in front of Queens autobody shop
19-year-old woman struck, killed by pickup truck in front of Queens autobody shop

19-year-old woman struck, killed by pickup truck in front of Queens autobody shop

QUEENS, New York (WABC) — A woman was killed after she was struck by a 16-year-old driver of a pickup truck in Queens Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 5 p.m. at 106-15 Northern Boulevard.

They say a 19-year-old woman was walking in front of Northern Lube and Tire Shop when she was struck by a Ford pickup truck.

She was pinned between the mangled front bumper of the pickup truck and a smashed metal gate and wooden wall.

Police found the woman unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS took her to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Ronaldo Chimbo says the victim was a regular at his parents’ deli next door. He was stunned by how random it all feels.

“She’s very young right. And she’s walking normally like a normal person and just gets hit by a car,” he said.

The 16-year-old driver of the pickup truck remained on the scene.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that the driver is unlicensed and was picking up his father’s truck from the autobody shop at the time of the incident.

Surveillance video shows the pickup truck appear to slowly drive up onto the sidewalk, then back up and then suddenly accelerate forward.

A crowd quickly comes rushing over to help as that driver gets out for the vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.

