19-Year-Old Zara Rutherford Becomes Youngest Woman To Fly Around The World – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — 19-year-old Zara Rutherford has grow to be the youngest lady to fly solo around the globe.

Rutherford landed at an airport in Belgium on Thursday after flying 32,000 miles over 52 nations, a journey that began on Aug. 19, 2021 and included a cease at Kennedy Airport.

Each of Rutherford’s dad and mom are pilots. Again on Aug. 26, she advised CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis it had all the time been her dream to fly.

Rutherford made her closing touchdown in entrance of a crowd of family and friends cheering her on from the runway.

“It’s simply actually loopy. I haven’t fairly processed it I believe. I imply, coming right here, I used to be principally in tears simply making an attempt to think about what it will be prefer to lastly be residence after 5 months,” Rutherford mentioned.

With a view to meet the factors for flying around the globe, Rutherford needed to contact two factors reverse one another on the globe, one in Indonesia and the opposite in Colombia.