1946: U.K. Launches Campaign for Roosevelt Statue

Credit … International Herald Tribune

From the Herald Tribune Bureau

London, November 18 – Prime Minister Clement R. Attlee said, “As a lasting expression of respect and gratitude, in front of the United States Embassy, ​​in Grosvenor Square, a campaign was launched last night to raise funds for a statue of Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Mr. Attlee said in a radio address that King George VI and Queen Elizabeth had already contributed to the fund and had asked everyone in Britain to pay at least five shillings ($ 1), adding that standard contributions had been reduced so that more people could contribute. Will be able to give.

“We really want this monument, our tribute to the British people, to a great American man,” he said. Therefore, the contribution of American sources will not be accepted, he added.

“We are going to erect a monument not only to our friend but also to a great pragmatic idealist, who clearly saw the nature of the play in the era in which he lived and whose great purpose physically helped shape the course.”