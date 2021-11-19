1946: U.K. Launches Campaign for Roosevelt Statue
From the Herald Tribune Bureau
London, November 18 – Prime Minister Clement R. Attlee said, “As a lasting expression of respect and gratitude, in front of the United States Embassy, in Grosvenor Square, a campaign was launched last night to raise funds for a statue of Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Mr. Attlee said in a radio address that King George VI and Queen Elizabeth had already contributed to the fund and had asked everyone in Britain to pay at least five shillings ($ 1), adding that standard contributions had been reduced so that more people could contribute. Will be able to give.
“We really want this monument, our tribute to the British people, to a great American man,” he said. Therefore, the contribution of American sources will not be accepted, he added.
“We are going to erect a monument not only to our friend but also to a great pragmatic idealist, who clearly saw the nature of the play in the era in which he lived and whose great purpose physically helped shape the course.”
The Pilgrims Society is sponsoring the appeal and hopes that Mrs. Roosevelt will come to London to unveil the statue once it is ready.
Meanwhile, mayors of 14 cities in Kent met at Sandwich to discuss the erection of a Winston Churchill memorial. The suggestion that the monument should take the form of a giant statue on the Dover Cliffs was criticized for not upholding British tradition and prestige, and alternative suggestions were invited.
The mayor decided to launch a nationwide appeal and invite contributions from the United States. Dinner will be held in New York next month to launch the असलेल्या 100,000 campaign with US contributions.
– The International Herald Tribune, 19 November 1946.
