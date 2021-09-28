1Password lets you hide your email

1Password is rolling out a new feature to allow users to create unique email aliases for login, much like Apple’s iCloud plus Hide My Email function. 1Password is partnering with Fastmail to bring its masked email feature to the password manager, giving all users the option to hide their email addresses from apps and services.

“Your email address is your online identity,” explains Fastmail CEO Bron Gondwana. “If your credentials are compromised in a data breach, having a randomly generated email address adds a second line of defense because it may not be associated with your primary email address, and therefore, your identity.”

This new masked email feature would be ideal for registering accounts for temporary purposes such as a free Wi-Fi network. But they can also be used to hide your personal email address from any app or service because aliases don’t expire until a 1Password user removes them manually.

Email aliases already exist in Gmail, Outlook, and other email services. If your regular email address is [email protected], you can simply use [email protected] and the emails will appear in your [email protected] inbox. Aliases are a good way to reduce spam, but the 1Password Fastmail integration takes it a step further by making it impossible for scammers to trace your real email address.

Attackers often use leaked databases of reused passwords and email addresses to phish people, but they need both your email address and password to access a service. Victims of a leaked data breach are at low risk if both their password and email address are unique.

Services like Have I Been Powd have been tracking data breaches for years, and affected email addresses often only appear in more than one breach. “My service is now tracking 5 billion email addresses, each showing up in an average of 2 data breaches,” says Troy Hunt, founder of Have I Been Punned and strategic advisor at 1Password. “It is more important than ever that we protect our privacy; and protecting the primary key of our digital lives – our email address – will make a really positive impact.”