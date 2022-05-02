1st day as New York City Transit President Richard Davey; says focus will be on safety, security



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — The rise in crime in the New York City subway system will be one of the big challenges ahead for the new President of NYC Transit, who officially begins his job Monday.

Monday morning, the new New York City Transit President Richard Davey was out greeting riders.

It’s no small job, working to stop crime in the system that is top of mind for every rider.

The MTA Chairman said one way to combat the crime on the system is to stop fare evaders.

Davey, 48, has done just that stopping a fare evader in Boston on the T.

Davey previously served as Secretary of Transportation in Massachusetts.

Now, he will work to combat crime and bring back subway ridership which is still down dramatically since the pandemic.

“I’m excited to take the system every day,” Davey said. “My job on day one is in three places, it’s going to be safety and security, bringing riders back, it’s going to be focused on reliability and cleanliness.”

Davey will also begin his day reviewing the coordination of the MTA and city homeless workers as the MTA works to get those living in the system off trains.

