2-3 people should be engaged in your service – the person commented on the photo of Diljit Dosanjh, the singer gave a befitting reply

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh may be very energetic on social media. He additionally retains giving his opinion on all modern-political points. The newest case is expounded to a image of him on Twitter. When a person pulled him up on this image, the singer additionally replied bluntly. Truly, Diljit shared a image on Twitter. By which he himself is filling gas in his automotive at the petrol pump dressed in black.

With this photo, Diljit wrote – “Someplace on planet earth”. Commenting on this image, a person wrote, “You must fill your personal gas in your automotive overseas. What’s the use if there’s a scarcity of people there? 2-3 people should be engaged for your service, take relaxation and do not thoughts my phrases.

Diljit gave a befitting reply in Punjabi: Singer made a tweet on this remark of the person. By which he wrote, “Mama…it’s about considering, it’s considering that makes work huge or small. It’s this considering that neither allows you to do something nor does anybody else. What is going to people say – It has been stated just for people such as you. Do not feel dangerous brother.”

Allow us to let you know that whereas people are loopy about Diljit’s songs, on the different hand, people additionally like his cool nature very a lot. Just lately he was seen in the film “Hausla Rakh”. She was additionally accompanied by Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shahnaz Gill in this movie. This movie earned a lot. Together with this, on his birthday final week, he informed that his new album ‘Drive Via’ is coming quickly.

Mama.. Gal Soch Di aa? Eh Hee Soch Aa Jehdi Kam Nu VADDA Shota Bana Dendi aa..? Soch Badal Mama..

Eh Oh Hee Soch Aa Jehdi Na Aap Kush Kardi aa Te Na Kisey Nu Kush Karn dendi Aa.. Tere Vargeya naked hee Kiha Janda..Dunia Ki KAHU Gi.. ? “Gussa Na Kari Veer” https://t.co/geMWqowObh — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 11, 2022

Gurbani used to be sung in Gurdwaras: It’s stated about Diljit that he was fond of singing since childhood. He used to sing Gurbani in Gurudwaras from a younger age. Together with this, he used to sing songs in native applications. Aside from being a good singer and actor, he’s a good human being. He’s additionally very in social work. He began an NGO named Saanjh Basis in the 12 months 2013. By which he helps orphanages and previous age properties.