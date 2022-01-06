2-4 Inches Expected In Much Of Tri-State Area Overnight Thursday Into Friday – Gadget Clock

By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Hello all!

We are very much on track for snowfall Thursday night through Friday midday. Not a huge snowfall, but the timing is poor for the morning commute once again. This looks to be more widespread with much of the area getting at least SOME snow.

Expect some flakes in western and northern areas as early as 10 p.m. Thursday, with snow fall rates increasing as the storms strengthens offshore overnight.

By 4 a.m. Friday, some stronger bands form and will affect the area through 7 a.m.

After 7 a.m., the low pushes eastward towards Boston, and we can expect the snow to taper off, with a little clearing by the afternoon.

The call for much of us is still 2-4 inches, with a lot of 2-3 inches common. Four inches is more likely along the Jersey Shore (Ocean County and Monmouth) and the Twin Forks (Suffolk) on LI.

After, the windy and cold conditions really pour in for Saturday. We will wake up in the teens and 20s, but much of the area could feel like the single digits.

Looking ahead: Sunday brings another system that will be cold enough for mixed precip initially before turns to mostly rain. Check back in for the latest.