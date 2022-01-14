2.64 lakh cases came in 24 hours, record broken in Delhi, more than 24 thousand cases with 30.64% positivity

2.64 lakh cases came in 24 hours, (*24*) broken in Delhi, more than 24 thousand cases with 30.64% positivity

Corona cases proceed to rise in India. Within the final 24 hours, 2,64,202 new cases of an infection with corona virus have been reported in the nation. That is the very best variety of cases recorded in a day inside 239 days. With 1,09,345 folks getting cured in the final 24 hours, the entire energetic cases of corona in the nation have gone as much as 12,72,073. On the identical time, the each day positivity price has reached 14.78 p.c. The cases of Omicron, a brand new variant of corona in India, are presently 5,753. The havoc of Corona continues in the capital of the nation as nicely.

Within the final 24 hours, 24,383 new cases of corona virus have been reported in Delhi. Whereas 26,236 folks have recovered and 34 folks have misplaced their lives because of the pandemic throughout this era. The full energetic cases of corona in Delhi are 92,273. The positivity price in Delhi elevated to 30.64 p.c. On Thursday, the utmost variety of 28,867 new cases of corona had been reported in Delhi, whereas 31 more sufferers died from it.

Corona cases proceed to rise in Mumbai as nicely. Immediately 11,317 new cases of corona have been reported in Mumbai, throughout which 22,073 folks have been discharged and 9 folks have died. There are 84,352 energetic cases of corona in the economic capital of the nation.

In Karnataka, 28,723 new cases of corona have been reported and 14 deaths have occurred. Whereas the energetic cases in the state are 1,41,337. On the identical time, 16,338 cases of corona virus have been reported in Kerala in the final 24 hours and through this time 3,848 folks have develop into wholesome. Within the final 24 hours, 20 folks have died in the state resulting from corona. The energetic cases of corona in Kerala are 76,819, whereas 50,568 folks have died because of the epidemic to date.

In Andhra Pradesh, 4,528 new cases of corona have been reported in the final 24 hours and through this time 418 folks have been cured of corona. There are 18,313 energetic cases of corona in the state. 3,145 new cases of corona had been reported in Goa and three deaths occurred throughout this era. Lively cases of corona in Goa are 18,597. On the identical time, 2,456 new cases of corona have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir. Within the final 24 hours, 380 folks have been cured of corona in the union territory and 5 folks have died.