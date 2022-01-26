2.82 lakh cases of Kovid-19 on Wednesday – 2.82 lakh cases of Kovid-19 on Wednesday

Till 11 pm on Wednesday, 2,82,655 cases of corona virus infection have been registered in 32 states and union territories in the country. At the same time, 557 people died due to infection during this period. These figures were released by the health departments of the states and union territories. These figures do not include figures for Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep and Tripura.

Kerala recorded the highest number of cases of corona infection in the country. According to the Health Department of Kerala, 49,771 cases of corona were reported in the state while 140 people died. Apart from Kerala, 48,905 in Karnataka, 35,756 in Maharashtra, 29,976 in Tamil Nadu, 14,781 in Gujarat, 13,618 in Andhra Pradesh, 13,049 in Rajasthan, 10,937 in Uttar Pradesh, 9,966 in Madhya Pradesh, 7,498 in Delhi, 7,426 in Odisha, 6,351 in Haryana 5,606 in Jammu and Kashmir, 5,136 in Punjab, 4,969 in West Bengal, 3,801 in Telangana, 3,318 in Chhattisgarh, 2,120 in Bihar, 1,951 in Assam, 1,757 in Mizoram, 1,504 in Puducherry, 1,465 in Goa, 801 in Himachal Pradesh, 618 in Chandigarh , 392 in Meghalaya, 388 in Manipur, 218 in Ladakh, 206 in Sikkim, 194 in Arunachal Pradesh, 130 in Nagaland, 70 in Andaman and Nicobar and 17 in Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu.