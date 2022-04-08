2 Alabama men charged after ‘takeover’ of Florida beach town



Authorities say two Alabama men have been charged with inciting or inciting riots after messages circulating online urging them to “acquire” a Florida beach town spring break.

More than 160 people were arrested on Panama City Beach late last month, about 75 illegal firearms were seized and several businesses closed, police said.

Social media influentials and others have promoted “Panamaniak” on Facebook and other social media platforms, authorities said.

DeMarion Tai’quan Cooper, 20, and Rashad Boys Glaspar, 25, were arrested Thursday at their home in Troy and Wetumpka, Alabama, police said.

Panama City Beach police said in a statement announcing the arrest, “Law enforcement has determined that Cooper and Glasper played a significant role in promoting and influencing their followers to create this disorder, including the tendency to violence.” More arrests are expected, police added.

Now, “takeover” events scheduled for later this month in the Destin area are being broadcast on social media, WJHG-TV reported. At a recent news conference, sheriff’s officials in Walton and Oklahoma County said they would not tolerate harassment over that weekend in that part of the Florida Panhandle.