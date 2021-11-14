2 and half GB data will be available daily in this plan of Airtel Know what the packs of Jio and Vi are offering in this price

This includes Shaw Academy, Wink Music and Amazon Prime Mobile subscription. However, this plan comes with a validity period of only 28 days.

Telecom companies keep on bringing different types of plans every day to attract their customers. Airtel has introduced a recharge plan of Rs 349 for the customers. In which customers are being given 2.5GB daily data and other benefits. Along with unlimited calls, customers also get 100 SMS per day. This includes Shaw Academy, Wink Music and Amazon Prime Mobile subscription. However, this plan comes with a validity period of only 28 days. Let’s take a look at what Reliance Jio and VI are offering in the same range.

Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan vs Jio recharge pack

Reliance Jio does not offer any prepaid plan with 2.5GB daily data Jio will get either 2GB or 3GB daily data prepaid plans. The Rs 349 Jio plan gives customers 3GB of daily data, unlimited calls to any network, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. You do not get any OTT subscription with this plan. Whereas the Rs 499 pack comes with a validity period of 28 days and offers 3GB daily data and additional 6GB data for free. With this plan, you also get Disney + Hotstar subscription and the rest of the benefits are similar to the Jio plan of Rs 349.

Airtel Rs 349 Plan Vs Vi Prepaid Plan

Similarly, the Vi only has a 3GB or 2GB data plan. There is a Rs 301 Vi recharge plan, which brings some health insurance benefits under “Vi Hospicare”. So users will get hospitalization expenses of Rs 1,000 per day for 10 days. The pack also offers daily insurance of Rs 2,000 for ICU treatment. It also offers 1.5GB data per day, 2GB additional data, unlimited calls and 100SMS per day.

Apart from this, there is also a pack of Rs 501, which comes with unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and 3 GB data per day. The plan also includes a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile with a weekend data rollover feature and support for “Night Data” from 12:00 AM to 6:00 AM at no extra charge. The Rs 501 prepaid plan comes with a validity period of 28 days only.