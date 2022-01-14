2 Arrested After Hit-And-Run Crash In Brooklyn – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two folks have been arrested after a wild crash in Brooklyn.

It occurred close to the Belt Parkway and Cropsey Avenue in Bathtub Seaside round 5 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a driver in a BMW swerved into oncoming visitors after which hit one other automotive. It seems each autos wound up on the sidewalk.

One particular person within the different automotive was taken to a hospital.

An NYPD officer noticed the crash and the 2 males from the BMW, who fled.

Each suspects at the moment are in custody.