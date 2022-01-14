2 Arrested After Hit-And-Run Crash In Brooklyn – Gadget Clock
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two folks have been arrested after a wild crash in Brooklyn.
It occurred close to the Belt Parkway and Cropsey Avenue in Bathtub Seaside round 5 p.m. Thursday.
(*2*) Goodbye Pandemic Offers: New Examine Reveals Manhattan Rents Are On The Rebound
Police say a driver in a BMW swerved into oncoming visitors after which hit one other automotive. It seems each autos wound up on the sidewalk.
(*2*) New York Metropolis Faculties Contemplating Short-term Distant Studying Choice, Mayor Eric Adams Says
One particular person within the different automotive was taken to a hospital.
An NYPD officer noticed the crash and the 2 males from the BMW, who fled.
(*2*) Andrew Cuomo’s Lawyer Responds To New Proof Launched By Legal professional Normal
Each suspects at the moment are in custody.
#Arrested #HitAndRun #Crash #Brooklyn #CBS #York
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.