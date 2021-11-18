2 Austrian States, Including Salzburg, to Impose Covid Lockdowns

Two states in Austria will restrict public life for unvaccinated and unvaccinated people from next week as the latest outbreak of coronavirus infection in hospitals is causing stress. A week after the country imposed widespread restrictions on the activities of non-vaccinated people, a general lockdown took place in the states of Salzburg and Upper Austria.

“We no longer see the option of a lockdown from next week,” Salzburg Governor Wilfred Haslor told the Austrian News Service APA on Thursday.

The general lockdown between the two states, which is expected to last at least several weeks, occurs during record caseload. Austrian authorities on Tuesday reported 15,609 new cases across the country in a single day, a record for the country since the outbreak began. About 40 percent of those cases are in Salzburg and Upper Austria.

The exact rules were expected to be announced on Thursday afternoon.

National Opposition Leader Pamela Randy-Wagner called for the expansion of measures for the entire country. She said the choice is tough.