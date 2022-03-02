World

2 California City, Kern County brothers Orson and Orrin West died 3 months before adoptive parents reported them missing, DA says

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. — Two young brothers died three months before their adoptive parents, who have been arrested on murder charges, reported them missing in late 2020, the Kern County district attorney announced Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference, DA Cynthia Zimmer said an investigation confirmed the deaths of Orrin West, 4, and his brother Orson, 3.

The DA said that they were able to prove that to a grand jury that the boys were murdered and they accomplished that through a combination of direct and circumstantial evidence and the grand jury was convinced that they were dead.

In December 2020, the boys’ adoptive parents, Trezell West and Jacqueline West, reported that the brothers had disappeared from the backyard of their California City home.

Police launched a search of the area, which was later joined by the FBI, California Highway Patrol, a Kern County sheriff’s search and rescue team, and members of the community. The search expanded to Bakersfield, about 60 miles to the west, where the boys lived before moving in September 2020.

Trezell West and Jacqueline West were arrested Tuesday and were each charged with five counts: two counts of murder, two counts of felony child abuse and one count of filing a false report, Zimmer said.

Both parents were held without bail and face “arraignment on indictment” on Thursday, according to online records. The records do not indicate whether they have attorneys to speak on their behalf.

