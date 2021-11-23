2 Canadian Journalists Arrested at Indigenous Protest Are Freed on Bail
OTTAWA – Two journalists arrested last week in an indigenous protest against the pipeline in western Canada were released on bail on Monday, but the country’s journalism groups have condemned the decision to continue with contempt charges against them.
Amber Bracken, a photographer, and filmmaker, Michael Toledono, were arrested on Friday for covering the protests by indigenous Canadians against the construction of a natural gas pipeline.
He was arrested along with 13 protesters by heavily armed members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for allegedly violating a restraining order issued by a company building a pipeline from a remote area of British Columbia to a ship terminal developed by several major energy companies. Shell, Petronas and Petro China.
The arrests come after two recent court rulings in which journalists’ protests, especially those involving indigenous peoples, were upheld.
Brent Jolly, president of the Canadian Association of Journalists, said, “I know the charges aren’t waived, and so, I think your seatbelts are still very tight.” “It affects the freedom of the media.”
David F. Sutherland’s lawyer, Ms Bracken, said the photographer would not have to stay away from bail even if she agreed to a bail list to comply with the lengthy list of rules in the restraining order so as not to actively interfere with the construction. Police have set up an exclusion zone, allowing her to continue her work.
Mr Sutherland said the submission made by the police to the court at the request of the pipeline company did not show that she had violated the restraining order. Nonetheless, she is due to appear in court on February 14 for contempt of court.
“There are no charges against Amber Bracken for violating the order,” Mr Sutherland said. “We categorically deny any violation.”
Mr Toledono’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment, but Mr Sutherland said he had been released on the same terms.
Ms. Bracken, a freelance photographer, was on assignment for The Norwal, an online magazine in Toronto. Last year, she was recognized by the Canadian Association of Journalists as an award for thwarting earlier attempts by police to bar journalists from protesting against the same pipeline. She reported the controversy to The New York Times, along with other publications.
Mr Tolendano was on site to make a documentary for some Vetsuvet’n First Nation who have set up outposts to keep pipeline workers away from disputed land.
The exact circumstances of the arrest remain unclear.
In a statement, the British Columbia Division of Mounted Police said that on a forest road near the drilling site for the pipeline, authorities found “barriers, blockades, two building-like structures as well as a pile of burning wood.” “
After asking people inside the building to come out or face arrest, “officers broke down the doors and entered the building and were arrested without incident,” police said.
Jennifer Wickham, producer of Mr Tolendano’s film and spokeswoman for the group at Checkpoint, said in a statement that the two journalists were in a “small house” with several local protesters when police broke down the door. Assault rifle. “
She said the two journalists identified themselves as members of the media “and were apparently taking photos of the incident, but were still arrested.”
Indigenous children go missing in Canada
Remains of indigenous children have been found at the site of a failed boarding school in Canada. Here’s what you need to know:
-
- Background: Around 1883, Indigenous children in many parts of Canada were forced to attend residential schools in a forced integration program. Most of these schools were run by churches and all of them banned the use of local languages and local cultural practices through violence. Diseases, as well as sexual, physical and emotional abuse were widespread. Approximately 150,000 children started and closed schools in 1996.
- Lost children: The National Truth and Reconciliation Commission, set up as part of a government amnesty and settlement of schools, concluded that at least 4,100 students died on their way to school, many of them due to abuse or neglect, other illnesses or accidents. In many cases, families never learned the future of their offspring, now known as “lost children.”
- Search: In May, members of Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation found 215 bodies at a Kamloops school – run by the Roman Catholic Church until 1969 – after bringing penetrating radar to the ground. In June, an indigenous group said the remains of about 751 people, mostly children, had been found in unmarked graves on the site of a former boarding school in Saskatchewan.
- Cultural genocide: In a 2015 report, the commission concluded that the system was a form of “cultural genocide.” Murray Sinclair, a former judge and senator who heads the commission, recently said he now believes the number of missing children is “beyond 10,000.”
- Apologies and next steps: The commission apologized to the pope for the role of the Roman Catholic Church. Pope Francis paused for a moment, but the archbishop of Vancouver apologized on behalf of his archdiocese. Canada has formally apologized and offered financial and other research support, but indigenous leaders believe the government still has a long way to go.
The arrests were quickly condemned by various groups, including the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.
“The Canadian public has a right to know what’s going on at the site, and journalists have a great responsibility to tell these stories,” said Cara Zwibel, director of the association’s Fundamental Freedom Program. “Their arrest and the ongoing arrest have no place in liberal democracy.”
While politicians in Canada cannot direct police investigations and activities, Marco Mendisino, who oversees the police mounted as federal minister of public safety, has challenged the arrest. A series of Twitter posts.
“I am aware and concerned about the fact that two journalists are in custody in the civil enforcement process,” he wrote. Their important work on our behalf. “
This year, British Columbia’s Supreme Court has twice struck down Mounties for refusing to cover journalists protesting the deforestation of old-growth forests on Vancouver Island.
In 2019, three Newfoundland and Labrador appellate court judges unanimously arrested Justin Break, a Canadian journalist who was arrested in 2016 for violating a protest order by indigenous groups against a hydroelectric dam project in Labrador. They found that orders barring entry to protest areas should not apply to journalists and stressed the need to report on local issues in the decision.
While Canada’s constitution guarantees freedom of expression, the laws governing the media are not entirely clear, said Alan Hutchinson, a professor at Osgood Hall Law School at York University in Toronto.
“We have serious problems finding out where people can exercise their freedom of expression,” he said. “The possibility that the court will take the side of the media seems reasonable, but nothing is guaranteed in these classes.”
