2 Canadian Journalists Arrested at Indigenous Protest Are Freed on Bail

OTTAWA – Two journalists arrested last week in an indigenous protest against the pipeline in western Canada were released on bail on Monday, but the country’s journalism groups have condemned the decision to continue with contempt charges against them.

Amber Bracken, a photographer, and filmmaker, Michael Toledono, were arrested on Friday for covering the protests by indigenous Canadians against the construction of a natural gas pipeline.

He was arrested along with 13 protesters by heavily armed members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for allegedly violating a restraining order issued by a company building a pipeline from a remote area of ​​British Columbia to a ship terminal developed by several major energy companies. Shell, Petronas and Petro China.

The arrests come after two recent court rulings in which journalists’ protests, especially those involving indigenous peoples, were upheld.