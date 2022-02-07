2-Car Crash On Palisades Parkway Kills Both Drivers – Gadget Clock

NANUET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were killed in a head-on collision on the Palisades Parkway in Rockland County on Sunday morning, police said.

The crash happened early between exits 9 and 10. First responders said both drivers were trapped in their vehicles and unresponsive when they arrived. Both were pronounced dead at an area hospital.

A passenger in one of the vehicles suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash in under investigation.