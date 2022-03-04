World

2 charged in killing of Chicago man hanging Christmas lights

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
2 charged in killing of Chicago man hanging Christmas lights
Written by admin
2 charged in killing of Chicago man hanging Christmas lights

2 charged in killing of Chicago man hanging Christmas lights

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Two people have been charged with murder and other felony counts of assaulting 14 people in Chicago on Friday, including a man who was beaten to death with a cockroach and a baseball bat while hanging a Christmas light at his home.

Pedro Mendiola, 21, of Chicago, and Moises Barrios, 23, of Cicero, were charged with first-degree murder in the murder of Jose Tellez and two dozen other armed robberies with a dangerous weapon, an exciting battery with a dangerous weapon. , Criminal damage to property and other allegations.

Chicago Police Super Brown

Chicago Police Super Brown
(Chicago Police Department)

Chicago Police Super David Brown and Cook County State Attorney Kim Fox told a news conference that the 49-year-old Tellez was attacked by suspects while hanging lights at his home in the Gage Park neighborhood of the city’s southwest on the evening of Dec. 11. The remaining 13 victims survived.

2 Chicago officers shot, suspect arrested

Police said the violence began around 3:30 pm and lasted until 8pm, when they moved north from the city to the south.

Foxx said Tellez “was doing what many of us were doing and should expect to do on the holidays, sadly and foolishly hanging Christmas lights with his daughter before being beaten.”

Chicago Police Department officers patrol out.

Chicago Police Department officers patrol out.
(Chicago Police Department)

Police said the two pulled up, grabbed the bat and crotch and got out of the car.

“They have decided that they will target him and rob him,” said Detective Chief Brendon Dinihan. “And … the girl screamed and saw through the window what was happening and tried to help her brother but by then the accused had beaten her to death and fled the scene.”

READ Also  Crack pipe distribution funded by HHS, prioritizing 'underserved' communities: report

Chicago mayor launches lightfoot porn-filled rent during Columbus statue controversy, lawsuit claims

Dinihan says Barrios was arrested on the same day on suspicion of robbery. But after his arrest, police believe they found the car he and Mandiola were driving. Inside the vehicle, they recovered a cruiser and a baseball bat which they suspect was used in the attack.

chicago police 1 CFD

(Chicago Police Department)

The suspects were linked to the crime with the help of DNA evidence and fingerprints of the weapon, as well as surveillance video and license plate identification technology, Dinihan said.

Mandiola and Barrios were due to appear in Bond Court on Friday afternoon.

#charged #killing #Chicago #man #hanging #Christmas #lights

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  San Francisco locals react to mask mandates ending: 'We can't be masked up forever'

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment