2 charged in killing of Chicago man hanging Christmas lights



Two people have been charged with murder and other felony counts of assaulting 14 people in Chicago on Friday, including a man who was beaten to death with a cockroach and a baseball bat while hanging a Christmas light at his home.

Pedro Mendiola, 21, of Chicago, and Moises Barrios, 23, of Cicero, were charged with first-degree murder in the murder of Jose Tellez and two dozen other armed robberies with a dangerous weapon, an exciting battery with a dangerous weapon. , Criminal damage to property and other allegations.

Chicago Police Super David Brown and Cook County State Attorney Kim Fox told a news conference that the 49-year-old Tellez was attacked by suspects while hanging lights at his home in the Gage Park neighborhood of the city’s southwest on the evening of Dec. 11. The remaining 13 victims survived.

Police said the violence began around 3:30 pm and lasted until 8pm, when they moved north from the city to the south.

Foxx said Tellez “was doing what many of us were doing and should expect to do on the holidays, sadly and foolishly hanging Christmas lights with his daughter before being beaten.”

Police said the two pulled up, grabbed the bat and crotch and got out of the car.

“They have decided that they will target him and rob him,” said Detective Chief Brendon Dinihan. “And … the girl screamed and saw through the window what was happening and tried to help her brother but by then the accused had beaten her to death and fled the scene.”

Dinihan says Barrios was arrested on the same day on suspicion of robbery. But after his arrest, police believe they found the car he and Mandiola were driving. Inside the vehicle, they recovered a cruiser and a baseball bat which they suspect was used in the attack.

The suspects were linked to the crime with the help of DNA evidence and fingerprints of the weapon, as well as surveillance video and license plate identification technology, Dinihan said.

Mandiola and Barrios were due to appear in Bond Court on Friday afternoon.