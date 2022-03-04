2 Chicago officers wounded in shooting, suspect caught



Two Chicago police officers were shot and wounded Friday by a gunman who dropped a handgun while waiting in line with an officer at an outdoor hot dog stand, picked it up and fired, police said.

Officers detained the suspected gunman from the block and took him into custody.

Chicago Superintendent of Police David Brown told reporters the injured officers were rushed to hospital and one of them, who suffered a head injury while grazing, was released this morning. He said another officer with gunshot wounds had been admitted to hospital but police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

Police did not immediately have information about the suspected gunman or possible charges, but intelligence chief Brendan Dinihan said he was expected to be charged with attempted murder of a police officer.

Brown said the gunman and an officer were shot while waiting in line at the original Maxwell Street hot dog stand on the city’s West Side around 3:30 p.m. The man reached into his pocket for his order and a gun fell from his waistband, he said.

“Officers noticed the gun was falling, but before they could take action, the offender grabbed the gun, picked it up and immediately started firing at officers,” Brown said.

He said the officer standing next to the suspect was shot, and the officer’s companion, who was sitting inside the police car, was also injured when the suspect fired at the car at least three times.

No officer fired, and Brown said there was no body camera footage of the shooting because officers did not have time to activate their body cameras. A video camera, however, captured footage of what happened, so detectives would analyze it, he said.

Brown said an undercover officer in the area heard gunshots, saw the alleged gunman and chased him along with other uniformed officers, who quickly apprehended him. Brown said a gun that police believe the man threw away shortly before being recovered near his capture.

The shootings are among the many incidents in which Chicago officers have been shot or targeted at gunpoint. In 2020, 80 officers were shot. Last year, 76 officers were fired, of whom 14 were injured. In August, Officer Ella French was killed when a gunman opened fire during a traffic stop. France’s companion was wounded but survived. The total number of Chicago officers in Friday’s shooting has reached six this year, according to the police department.

“These criminals don’t care about law enforcement,” said Brown, who said the number of shootings of officers has increased by 500% in the past few years. He did not provide total information on such incidents before 2020.

Brown said an investigation into the shooting was at an early stage and more information would be released later. Both officers will be kept in regular administrative duties for 30 days, police said.