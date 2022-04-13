2 children found dead in Miami after 911 hang-up calls



Off Video

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Police officers found two small children dead after responding to several 911 hang-up calls from an Miami apartment, officials said.

Police spokesman Michael Vega told the news outlet that Miami officers responded to the call by looking inside the apartment late Tuesday night and seeing the children.

The Miami Instagram model is not accused of her boyfriend’s death ‘because of her privilege’, the brother complained

“Firefighters were called to the scene and both children were pronounced dead,” he said.

An autopsy will reveal the cause of death.

The kids appear to be around 6 and 3 years old, Vega said.

Florida man, brother-in-law tries to fight street robbers: ‘WWE staff’

Police officers spoke to a woman at the scene who “seemed to be going through a period of rage or crisis,” Vega said. Her relationship with the kids was vague. The Miami Herald reports that investigators are expected to question the 41-year-old woman.

No additional details were immediately available.