2-Day-Old Giraffe Euthanized At San Diego Zoo Safari Park



SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Masai giraffe needed to be euthanized two days after it was born, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park stated.

The unnamed male calf was born on Jan. 17.

“Following the start, wildlife care specialists observed that the calf’s situation started to deteriorate, together with issue standing and never nursing,” the park stated in a Fb put up Thursday.

The calf was given around-the-clock care on the park’s veterinary medical middle however his situation worsened and “the staff made the compassionate resolution to euthanize the calf,” the park stated.

