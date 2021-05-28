2 Dead and Up to 10 Missing After Boat Carrying Cuban Migrants Overturns

KEY WEST, Fla. — Two individuals have been killed and as many as 10 others have been lacking on Thursday when a ship carrying Cuban migrants overturned off Key West, Fla., in accordance to the authorities, who mentioned that eight of the vessel’s passengers had been rescued from the water.

A Coast Guard cutter had been patrolling within the space, about 18 miles southwest of Key West, when it encountered the boat’s passengers within the water round 1 p.m., Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, a Coast Guard spokesman, mentioned in an interview on Thursday night time.

It was not instantly clear what sort of boat was concerned.

“There was no vessel. The individuals have been discovered within the water,” Petty Officer Hernandez mentioned. “That’s why we don’t have any of the nationalities or something like that.”

Sheriff Rick Ramsay of Monroe County mentioned in a textual content message on Thursday night time that 20 Cubans have been initially on board the boat that sank. He mentioned that info was nonetheless restricted and that detectives responded to help with the investigation.