2 Explosions Hit Ugandan Capital, Killing 3

Kampala, Uganda – The Ugandan capital, Kampala, was rocked by two explosions early Tuesday morning, killing at least three civilians described by police as a coordinated attack by militants.

The blast also killed three suicide bombers, police said, adding that one was on the road near the police station and the other on the road near Parliament. The blasts caused chaos in Kampala as frightened residents fled to the center of the city.

“Bomb threats are still active, especially from suicide bombers,” said Fred Enanga, a police spokesman.

The group has claimed responsibility for the blasts, according to SITE, which tracks the online activities of terrorist organizations.