2 Explosions Hit Ugandan Capital, Killing 3
Kampala, Uganda – The Ugandan capital, Kampala, was rocked by two explosions early Tuesday morning, killing at least three civilians described by police as a coordinated attack by militants.
The blast also killed three suicide bombers, police said, adding that one was on the road near the police station and the other on the road near Parliament. The blasts caused chaos in Kampala as frightened residents fled to the center of the city.
“Bomb threats are still active, especially from suicide bombers,” said Fred Enanga, a police spokesman.
The group has claimed responsibility for the blasts, according to SITE, which tracks the online activities of terrorist organizations.
There were double explosions within three minutes of each other. Both assailants carried explosives. Police chased down a suspected suicide bomber and disarmed him, thwarting a possible attack on a third target, Shri. Enanga said.
The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of an insurance company building, and the ensuing fire engulfed cars parked outside. Body parts were seen scattered on the streets and then some MPs were seen approaching the Parliament building.
At least 33 people are being treated at the city’s main public reference hospital, Shri. Enanga told reporters. Five people were seriously injured, he said.
People fled the city after the attacks, on several passenger motorcycles, as police cordoned off large areas near the scene of the blast, according to videos posted on social media.
Ugandan authorities are calling for vigilance in the wake of recent bombings.
One person was killed and at least seven others were injured in an explosion at a restaurant on the outskirts of Kampala on October 23.
Two days later, another suicide bomber in a passenger bus killed only a suicide bomber, according to police.
Prior to the attacks, the British government had updated its Uganda travel advisory to warn that terrorists would “try to carry out attacks” in the East African country.
Allied Democratic Forces, affiliated with the Islamic State group in Central Africa, has claimed responsibility for the attack on the restaurant.
The group has long opposed the regime of US security ally President Yoweri Museveni, who was the first African leader to deploy peacekeepers in Somalia to protect the federal government from the al-Shabab militant group.
In retaliation for Uganda’s military deployment in Somalia, al-Shabab carried out attacks in 2010 that killed at least 70 people who had gathered in public places to watch the World Cup in Kampala.
But the allied democratic forces, with their local roots, Shri. More headaches have been proven for Museveni.
The group was formed in the early 1990s by Ugandan Muslims who said they had been sidelined by Mr Museveni’s policies. At the time, the rebel group carried out deadly terrorist attacks in Ugandan villages as well as in the capital, including a 1998 attack in which 80 students were killed in a border town near the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Uganda’s military offensive later forced the rebels into eastern Congo, where the central government has limited control, allowing many rebel groups to move freely.
According to the SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks the online activities of terrorist organizations, reports of an alliance between the Allied Democratic Forces and the Islamic State first surfaced in 2019.
